Second chance to comment on promenade garden ideas

The refurbishment of the Marine Gardens are part of a £1.4m project [BBC]

The public is being invited to share their views on proposals for three of the sunken gardens in the Isle of Man's capital for a second time.

The proposals are part of a £1.4m project by Douglas City Council to regenerate the a section of the promenade and plans for Marine Gardens four, five and the Queen's Promenade gardens are hoped to be submitted by the end of the year.

A public sessions will be held on 7 and 8 September along with the designers Erz Studio to gather feedback before plans are finalised.

Concept ideas for the spaces include a play park, a wheeled sports area as well as a beach, maritime or dune-themed garden.

In July, three concepts were presented for each garden and public views were gathered as well as potential stakeholders on the designs.

Council Leader Claire Wells said the ambition was to "create a leisure and recreation space for the whole community to enjoy".

The project would "incorporate a new planting scheme, provide seating and areas for relaxing, encourage play for children of all ages and provide shelters from the weather", she added.

The council has said the concept for Marine Garden four was a play park with varied heights with a Manx history narrative, which will replace the play area that was damaged during Storm Barra.

Marine Garden five would be a wheeled sports area comprising sculpture, planting, activity and spectating areas, and for the Queen's Promenade Gardens concepts of a beach, maritime and dune-themed gardens were proposed.

The design team will be based at the Strand Shopping Centre from 11:30 to 15:30 BST with a display of the designs.

The council has said that it hopes the project will Increase pedestrian footfall and create spaces for events and performances in the capital.

