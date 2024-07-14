Second child dies and two others in serious condition after house fire in east London

A second child has died after a house fire in east London, London Fire Brigade said.

Assistant Commissioner Patrick Goulbourne said: “Sadly, one child was pronounced dead at the scene yesterday morning, and overnight a second child died in hospital.

“Two other children and two adults were also taken to hospital, where the children and one adult remain in a serious condition.”

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to the blaze on Napier Road in East Ham just before 8.30am on Saturday, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

Half of the first floor and half of the ground floor of a terraced house were damaged by the fire, which was under control by 9.10am.

More follows.