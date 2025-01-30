Second-class letters may be delivered only every other day

Dearbail Jordan - Business reporter
·2 min read
Postal worker wearing orange hi-viz with Royal Mail logo on the back shuts a postal van door
[Getty Images]

Royal Mail should only deliver second class letters every other weekday and not on Saturdays to "protect" the future of the UK's postal industry, the industry regulator has proposed.

Ofcom said the Universal Service Obligation (USO) must be reformed as people send fewer letters every year but stamp prices keep rising.

The one-price-goes-anywhere USO means Royal Mail has to deliver post six days a week, from Monday to Saturday, and parcels on five from Monday to Friday.

Ofcom said Royal Mail should continue to deliver first class letters six days a week but second class will be limited to alternate weekdays.

More on this story

ADVERTISEMENT

"The world has changed, we're sending a third of the letters we were 20 years ago," said Natalie Black, Ofcom's group director for networks and communications.

"We need to reform the postal service to protect its future and ensure it delivers for the whole of the UK."

The number of letters Royal Mail delivers has fallen from a peak of 20 billion in 2004-05 to 6.6 billion last year.

However, the price of stamps have continued to rise. Since 2022, Royal Mail has hiked the cost of a first class stamp five times from 85p to £1.65.

It has also increased the cost of a second class stamp over the same period from 66p to 85p.

Ofcom said making changes to second class deliveries could save the loss-making Royal Mail between £250m and £425m.

"This could enable it to improve reliability and redeploy existing resources to growth areas such as parcels," it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Royal Mail's parent company is being sold to a business controlled by Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky in a deal worth £3.6bn, after the Labour government approved the deal last year.

The government will maintain a "golden share" which means Mr Kretinsky's business will have to get approval for any changes to Royal Mail's ownership, the location of its headquarters and its tax residency.

Royal Mail must also adhere to the USO, which Mr Kretinsky has pledged he will do for "as long as I am alive".

Latest Stories

  • Trump makes moves to expand his power, sparking chaos and a possible constitutional crisis

    Just a little over a week into his second term, President Donald Trump is taking steps to maximize his power, sparking chaos and what critics contend is a constitutional crisis as he challenges the separation of powers that have defined American government for more than 200 years.

  • Trump administration revokes deportation protections for 600,000 Venezuelans

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Wednesday that the Trump administration has revoked a decision that would have protected roughly 600,000 people from Venezuela from deportation.

  • After rebuke from legislative leaders, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pledges to veto immigration bill

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis promised to veto a sweeping immigration bill on Wednesday in the latest escalation of a statehouse showdown with Republican legislative leaders over whose proposals would best carry out President Donald Trump ’s immigration crackdown. The bill allocates half a billion dollars to beefing up state and local coordination with federal law enforcement. It would mean enhanced criminal penalties for immigrants without legal permission who commit crimes in the U.S.

  • FAA Administrator Quit on Jan. 20 After Elon Musk Told Him to Resign

    The Federal Aviation Administration’s leader stepped down on Jan. 20, months after Elon Musk demanded that he quit. The move by Michael Whitaker means the FAA has no Senate-confirmed leader for one of the biggest crises in its history because he quit before Donald Trump took office. Whitaker ran the FAA for just a year but announced in December that he would step down on January 20, as the new president was sworn in.

  • Exclusive-USDA inspector general escorted out of her office after defying White House

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Security agents escorted the inspector general of the U.S. Department of Agriculture out of her office on Monday after she refused to comply with her firing by the Trump administration, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. Phyllis Fong, a 22-year veteran of the department, had earlier told colleagues that she intended to stay after the White House terminated her Friday, saying that she didn’t believe the administration had followed proper protocols, the sources said. In an email to colleagues on Saturday, reviewed by Reuters, she said the independent Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency “has taken the position that these termination notices do not comply with the requirements set out in law and therefore are not effective at this time.”

  • Caroline Kennedy warns senators that cousin RFK Jr. is a 'predator'

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Calling Robert F. Kennedy Jr. a “predator” who is addicted to power, Caroline Kennedy urged the U.S. Senate in a Tuesday letter to reject the nomination of her cousin to be President Donald Trump's health secretary.

  • Former RFK Jr. running mate threatens to primary senators who vote against nomination

    Nicole Shanahan, the former running mate to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., threatened to primary senators if they dared to vote against Kennedy’s nomination to lead the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). “He is more than qualified. He’s proven, principled, and prepared to lead. I’ll share a list below of key senators. If they…

  • Democrats flip Iowa state Senate seat

    Democrats have flipped an Iowa state Senate seat in a district that overwhelmingly voted for President Trump in November. Democrat Mike Zimmer, who has worked in education and serves as the president of a school board, defeated the Republican candidate, Kate Whittington, by about 3.5 points to represent state Senate District 35, which voted for…

  • Charlottetown will tear down this resident's house if it's not fixed

    At a meeting this week, Charlottetown councillors unanimously voted to serve notice to the owner of 31 Kirkwood Dr. She can either fix up her house in the next year and a half, or the city will tear it down.

  • Freeland promises to cut number of cabinet ministers, PMO staff by half

    Chrystia Freeland says that if she becomes the next Liberal leader and prime minister, she will reduce the federal cabinet and the number of staff in the Prime Minister's Office by half."Leadership starts at the top, and that's why, to start, we must right-size the cabinet and the Prime Minister's Office (PMO)," Freeland's campaign said in a press release Wednesday. Freeland's campaign says she'll reduce the size of cabinet to "no more than 20 ministers" from the current roster of 38. The releas

  • Judge temporarily blocks part of Trump administration’s plans to freeze federal aid

    A federal judge on Tuesday afternoon temporarily blocked part of the Trump administration’s plans to freeze all federal aid, a policy that unleashed confusion and worry from charities and educators even as the White House said it was not as sweeping an order as it appeared.

  • Putin says there is a way to organise talks with Ukraine, but Kyiv not willing

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Ukraine could find a legal way to hold peace talks with Russia on ending their nearly three-year-old war, but Moscow sees no willingness on Kyiv's part to engage. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy immediately dismissed Putin's statements questioning his legitimacy, saying that the Kremlin chief had shown he was afraid of talks and sought to prolong the war. Putin told Russian state television that negotiations with Ukraine were complicated by Zelenskiy's "illegitimacy" in remaining in power beyond his mandate with no authority to sign documents.

  • The 50-Year-Old Law Trump Is Challenging To Create Chaos

    Richard Nixon tried the same thing Donald Trump is trying in not spending money Congress has already approved. It did not end well.

  • Judge signals toward granting Dem challenge to OMB freeze after order rescinded

    A federal judge said Wednesday he plans to grant a group of Democratic attorneys general’s request to block President Trump’s freeze on federal aid, even though the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) memo was rescinded amid confusion earlier in the day. At the end of a 35-minute virtual hearing, U.S. District Judge John McConnell signaled he…

  • Singh suggests NDP could help Liberals pass Trump tariff relief

    NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said Tuesday he is open to working with the Liberal government to pass relief measures for workers if U.S. President Donald Trump moves ahead with devastating tariffs on Canadian goods.Singh has said for weeks he and his MPs will vote to bring down the government and send Canadians to an election at the earliest opportunity when Parliament reconvenes after prorogation in March.Singh said that commitment still stands — but he opened the door to propping up the Liberals lo

  • International Criminal Court has Putin, Netanyahu in its sights, yet its courtrooms are empty

    For a few hours last week, the International Criminal Court looked poised to take a Libyan warlord into custody. Instead, member state Italy sent the head of a notorious network of detention centers back home. “The lack of trials damages the court’s reputation,” said Danya Chaikel of the International Federation for Human Rights.

  • Buttigieg, McMorrow Weigh Bids to Seek Michigan Senate Seat

    (Bloomberg) -- Pete Buttigieg and State Senator Mallory McMorrow are weighing whether to mount a campaign for Michigan’s Senate seat after Senator Gary Peters announced he wouldn’t run for another term.Most Read from BloombergTrump's Federal Funding Pause Threatens State Financials NYC Subway’s Most Dangerous Stations Are on Lexington Ave. LineTexas HOA Charged With Discrimination for Banning Section 8 RentersHousing Aid Uncertain After Trump’s Spending Freeze MemoNewsom Enlists Magic Johnson, G

  • Bipartisan lawmakers reintroduce bill to repeal ‘global gag rule’ on abortion reinstated by Trump

    Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) on Wednesday reintroduced a bill that would permanently repeal a policy that restricts sending federal foreign aid to groups providing abortion services after President Trump reinstated it last week. The lawmakers’ move comes just days after Trump issued an executive order reinstating the policy, known as the…

  • The Trump White House Wants A Court Challenge Over Frozen Funds

    An internal OMB document shows that it is official administration policy to block funding to provoke a constitutional challenge.

  • Florida lawmakers pass sweeping immigration bill to help with Trump crackdown

    TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers passed a sweeping immigration bill Tuesday, setting aside half a billion dollars in public funds to help carry out President Donald Trump 's crackdown on those in the country illegally.