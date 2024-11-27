Second day of London travel chaos as Elizabeth line services suspended until end of day

No service is currently running between Paddington and Abbey Wood (Getty Images)

Commuters travelling into and around London this morning are facing major delays for a second day in a row, with the Elizabeth line partially suspended and issues hampering other Tube and train routes.

There is service currently no Elizabeth line service between Paddington and Abbey Wood while the fault is fixed.

This has caused “severe delays” between Paddington, Heathrow Airport and Reading, but there is a good service on the rest of the line, say Transport for London (TfL).

National Rail said: “As a result, Elizabeth line services are unable to run between these stations and will be cancelled or revised.

“This is expected until the end of service.”

TfL has also reported no service on the Circle line “while we respond to a fire alert at High Street Kensington”.

The District line has also been affected by the fire alert, with no service currently running between High Street Kensington and Edgware Road.

Meanwhile, the Hammersmith & City and Jubilee lines have minor delays this morning due to power supply problems and a shortage of trains, respectively.

Tickets are being accepted on alternative London Underground routes, local buses and the London Overground.

National Rail has also issued a “do not travel” warning to London commuters following heavy flooding between Blackfriars and London St Pancras International.

The disruption is expected to last until 10am, said the rail provider, with trains being cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised.

“We strongly advise you to delay travelling until later this morning. There will be heavy disruption for trains in and out of central London, and your journey could take up to an hour longer than usual,” advised National Rail.

As Storm Conall swept the UK, Thameslink warned that “heavy rain flooding” had pulled the brakes on transport between St Pancras and London Bridge.

In an update on X, the train service told a passenger: “Due to heavy rain flooding the railway between London Bridge and St Pancras International all lines are blocked. We advise you delay travelling until later this morning.”

