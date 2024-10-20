Second day of testimony in the Delphi murders trial
Though he is provided with a straw mat, Matthew says he prefers to sleep on the concrete floor of his cell in the maximum-security wing of Singapore’s Changi Prison.
The comedian's eldest daughter, Chelsea Belle O’Donnell, was arrested in Wisconsin on Sept. 10
A woman has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a shooting in Toronto's west end last month after being wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. On Sept. 6, Toronto police said Stacey Downey, 36, of Toronto, was wanted for first-degree murder in connection with the death of Triston McNally, 37. Toronto police said they were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue W. and Times Road around 6:20 a.m. on Sept. 1 for a report of a shooting.When officers arrived, they found McNally with gun
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The man who gained social media fame with TikTok posts as he was riding out two hurricanes in his boat has been arrested in Tampa, Florida.
The Canadian prime minister made the allegations under oath at the nation’s Foreign Interference Commission The post Justin Trudeau Testifies That Russia Funded Tucker Carlson and Jordan Peterson in Support of Their Anti-Vax Covid Claims | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
A Supreme Court of Canada (SCC) ruling made this week in the case of a Saskatchewan man convicted of killing two people in a head-on collision says lower courts cannot impose driving prohibitions for criminal negligence causing death or bodily harm.The top court says the ruling stems from a legal quirk in the Criminal Code caused by parliamentary amendments aimed at simplifying the code's language.People guilty of lesser driving-related offences — such as dangerous operation of a motor vehicle c
Five teenage boys have been charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault that took place not far from Canada's Wonderland in Vaughan.All five male youths are from Hamilton, York Regional Police said in a Friday news release. They face two criminal charges each: sexual assault and forcible confinement. Police said three were arrested on Oct. 11, while the other two were apprehended this week. York officers were called to the area of Norwood Avenue and Jane Street, near the theme park, aro
"Most people don't say excuse me — they just shove you out of the way. I don't plan on going back..."
A man who doused gasoline on his estranged wife and set her on fire has been found guilty of first-degree murder. As Catherine McDonald reports, the judge rejected Norbert Budai’s defence that alcohol and fentanyl affected his ability to plan and deliberate Henrietta Viski’s murder.
"The only reason anyone lives there at this point is out of spite for God..."
Mohamed Iidow was found guilty at the Old Bailey of rape and manslaughter.
The man accused of perching behind a chain-linked fence bordering one of Donald Trump's golf courses with a rifle, allegedly waiting for a clear shot at the former president, is asking the judge overseeing the case to recuse herself.
An Oregon man has been found guilty on kidnapping, sex crimes, and weapons charges after allegedly holding a woman captive in a makeshift dungeon in his garage.
A California man was sentenced Friday to seven years in prison for abusing foster children he had assigned to care for in his home, including some who had been previously tortured by their parents.
The world’s final glimpse of Hamas’ leader was rough and raw, showing him wounded and cornered as he sat in a bombed-out Palestinian home and faced down the Israeli drone filming him, hurling a stick at it.
Two people are facing a host of charges in connection with shots being fired at a Jewish girls elementary school in North York last weekend, Toronto police say.In a news release issued Friday, Toronto police said officers were called to Bais Chaya Mushka Elementary School early Saturday.Officers arrived to find a shattered window and evidence of gunfire, police said, but there were no reported injuries as nobody was in the school at the time of the incident.It happened on the Jewish holiday Yom
A man who turned himself in to police after an Amber Alert was issued in Saskatchewan earlier this week will not face charges in that incident, RCMP say.RCMP issued an Amber Alert about a suspected abduction case Thursday afternoon, after getting a report that a five-day-old baby had been taken from a home on Montreal Lake Cree Nation. The alert was quickly cancelled when the infant was found safe.Police said the man they were looking for was the child's father. He turned himself in at the Big R
New Brunswick RCMP resumed their ground search for Madison Roy-Boudreau on Saturday.The 14-year-old Bathurst girl was reported missing in May 2021. Police announced later that year the disappearance would be treated as a homicide."She is a priority for the Major Crime Unit and for the RCMP, and the Bathurst Police Force," said Cpl. Hans Ouellette of New Brunswick RCMP on Saturday. "We have never forgotten about her."Ouellette said RCMP ground search and rescue crews along with other specialized
A California man has been charged with drugging and sexually assaulting nine women over the course of three years, including one woman who died from the drugs, prosecutors said Friday.
WARNING: This article contains details of sexual assault and may affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone affected by it.RCMP in Mayo, Yukon, say they are still searching for a suspect after a woman intentionally drove her car into a light pole to escape from a man she said had sexually assaulted her earlier in the evening.In a news release, police say the man knocked on the door of the woman's home, then allegedly forced his way inside and assaulted her. He then demande