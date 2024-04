CBC

It was a jarring start to the day for the employees of RC Bud Shop in Harrow on Thursday, when a car drove into the front of the store. Store manager Jenn Kane says she received a "shocking" call from one of her staff this morning, who immediately told her someone drove into the building. "We had someone very unexpectedly enter the establishment Kool-Aid Man style," she said. "It was definitely a kind of a shocking start to the day. "Then, you know, the panic sets in and 'I got to get there as s