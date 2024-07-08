Second gentleman Doug Emhoff tests COVID-19 positive

Darryl Coote
·1 min read
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff has tested positive for COVID-19. File Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI

July 9 (UPI) -- Second gentleman Doug Emhoff has again tested positive for COVID-19, his director of communications said.

Emhoff, who is fully vaccinated against the virus, was tested Saturday after experiencing mild symptoms, Liza Acevedo said Sunday in a statement on X.

Acevedo said Emhoff is currently asymptomatic and was working remotely from home.

Vice President Kamala Harris was also tested for COVID-19 "out of an abundance of caution," and her results returned negative, Acevedo said. Harris is also fully vaccinated.

Emhoff previously contracted the virus in March 2022.

From left, U.S. first lady Jill, Biden President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff view the Independence Day fireworks display over the National Mall from the Truman Balcony of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. On Sunday, it was announced that Emhoff had tested positive for COVID-19. Photo by Tierney L. Cross/UPI

The second gentleman was at the White House on Thursday for Independence Day celebrations. UPI photographed him standing near President Joe Biden on the Truman Balcony as they took in celebratory fireworks with their wives.

It was unclear early Monday if Biden had been tested for COVID-19 following Emhoff's diagnosis.

    (Bloomberg) -- A former Bank of England economist, the first Black Briton to attend Harvard Law School and an ex-union worker are among those given top jobs in Britain’s first Labour government in 14 years. Most Read from BloombergBiden Narrows Gap With Trump in Swing States Despite Debate LossHedge Funds That Piled Into Big Tesla Short Stung by Huge RallyFrench Left Set for Shock Victory Over Macron and Le PenLe Pen Party Seeks Major French Election Win: What to WatchKeir Starmer, now prime min