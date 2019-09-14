Second gold for Yip Pin Xiu in her best showing at World Para Swimming Championships

Singapore para swimmer Yip Pin Xiu with her gold medal in the women's 50m backstroke (S2) at the 2019 World Para Swimming Championships in London. (PHOTO: Marc Morris/SportsNewsAgency)

SINGAPORE — Singapore national para swimmer Yip Pin Xiu clinched her second gold medal at the World Para Swimming Championships in London, winning the women’s 50m backstroke (S2) event on Friday (13 September).

The 27-year-old, who had already clinched the 100m backstroke (S2) gold on Wednesday, clocked 1min 4.43sec to win Friday’s race by 9.55sec.

Italy’s Angela Procida came in second with 1:13.98, while Canada’s Aly van Wyck-Smart took third place in 1:17.76.

Friday’s gold is Yip’s third triumph in the World Championships. She had won her first gold medal in 2010 in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

Back then, she swam in the S3 class and won in the women’s 50m freestyle race. Due to her muscular dystrophy, which leads to progressive weakening of the muscles, Yip was re-classified from an S3 swimmer to S2 in 2015. The lower the number in the classification, the more severe the impairment.

“It’s been nine years since I had my last World Championship title, so it’s really been a bonus to come here and win two (golds),” she said.

“Yesterday was my day to recover, but today I was doing my stretches and to try and recover to my fullest, and really just race.”

“I have very happy memories of my time here. Two races, two golds, I can’t really ask for more.”

Yip will be gunning for more glory at next year’s Tokyo Paralympic Games, where she has already won three gold medals.

At the Rio de Janeiro Paralympics in 2016, she also won two golds in the same races as she did at this World Championships.





