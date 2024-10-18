Second juvenile arrested, linked to Columbia homicide
A second teenager has been arrested in connection with last week's homicide in Columbia, Howard County police said. A 14-year-old Severn boy was taken into custody Wednesday at Chesapeake High School in Anne Arundel County and charged as an adult with first-degree murder, Howard County Police Chief Gregory Der said at a news conference Thursday afternoon. The student did not have a weapon on them when they were arrested, according to a letter sent to families and staff at Chesapeake High School.