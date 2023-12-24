Second man arrested on suspicion of Banksy theft

The new artwork is a traffic stop sign with three small aircraft said to represent military drones - AARON CHOWN/PA

A second man has been arrested on suspicion of theft and criminal damage following the removal of a Banksy artwork in south London.

The artwork – a traffic stop sign with three small aircraft said to represent military drones – was taken down within an hour of the artist verifying that the piece was a genuine installation.

Witnesses later saw the sign being removed by a man with bolt cutters less than an hour after Banksy confirmed it was genuine by posting a photo on social media.

Photos from the scene show a man wearing a red and black jacket using a Lime hire bicycle to prop himself up, with one foot on the saddle and the other on the handle bars, while another man holds the bike steady against the pole.

A further image shows the man in red and black running in front of a white van with the stop sign after managing to remove it.

The Metropolitan Police said it was aware of an incident on Friday Dec 22 when a road traffic sign was removed in Commercial Way, Peckham.

Banksy confirmed he had created the piece in a social media post on Friday just after midday.

At around 12.30pm, two men were seen using tools to remove the sign.

The Met announced on Saturday that one man in his 20s had been arrested on suspicion of theft and criminal damage and was bailed pending further enquiries.

On Christmas Eve, the Met said that a second man, aged in his 40s, had been arrested on suspicion of theft and criminal damage and remains in police custody.

A regular stop sign has since been installed to avoid endangering road users at the intersection, police confirmed.

A spokesperson added: “This incident is currently being investigated by officers from the Met’s central south CID.

“We are aware of footage being shared which shows the sign being removed.

“Anyone who may have information about the incident or the whereabouts of the sign is asked to call police.”

Artwork was dismantled

It is not the first time the artist’s work has been taken down shortly after its creation. In February an installation called Valentine’s Day Mascara showed a 1950s housewife with a black eye and missing tooth appearing to throw a man into a chest freezer that had been left by the side of a house in Margate, Kent.

The artwork was dismantled some hours after the elusive artist had shared photos of it online when Thanet council removed the freezer on safety grounds.

A resident of the property, who asked not to be named, said the freezer and other items, including a broken garden chair used to create the piece, were removed “very quickly” and put into a truck.

The council said it returned the freezer a day later after it had been “made safe”.

