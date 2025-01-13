Second man charged with assisting Daniel Khalife after prison escape

A second man has been charged with helping former soldier Daniel Khalife after he escaped from prison.

Adeel Khan, 30, from Waltham Forest, east London, is accused of helping Khalife after he escaped from HMP Wandsworth by tying himself to the underside of a food delivery truck in September 2023.

Khan has also been charged with possession of a phone in prison, the Metropolitan Police said.

He was charged by postal requisition earlier this month and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Last week Imran Chowdhury, 25, from Chingford, east London, was also charged with helping Khalife after he broke out of jail.

Imran Chowdhury, 25, of Chingford, north-east London, appeared in court last week and denied one count of helping Khalife after he broke out of prison (Lucy North/PA)

Chowdhury appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on January 7 and denied one count of assisting an escaped prisoner.

He was bailed to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on February 4.

Khalife, 23, was found guilty of spying for Iran after a trial in November 2024.

Jurors at Woolwich Crown Court found he had breached the Official Secrets and Terrorism Acts.

He had already admitted escaping from Wandsworth Prison, but was cleared of carrying out a bomb hoax at the Army barracks where he had been based.