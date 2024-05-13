Second man charged with murder of Jack Hague in Bethnal Green

A second man has been charged with murder of a man in east London.

Jack Hague, 38, was fatally stabbed in Corfield Street, Bethnal Green, on May 5.

Umair Rafiq, 35, of no fixed address was arrested on Sunday.

He will appear in custody at Croydon Magistrates' Court on Monday charged with his with murder.

Previously, Mohammed Ikram Uddin, 24, of no fixed address, was charged on Friday with Mr Hague’s murder.

He will next appear in custody at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.

Police were scrambled to the scene after reports of a fight at about 8.20pm.

Mr Hague had suffered a stab injury.

Paramedics battled to save him but he died at the scene.

His family are being supported by specially trained officers.

Mr Hague’s grieving mother previously paid tribute to her “blue eyed boy”.

She said: His smile was amazing - he was loving, funny, giving of his time and loved being Uncle Jack to his niece and two nephews most of all. He is my son, my blue-eyed boy and will live in me until the day I die.”

Anyone with information or footage is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 6482/05May. To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.