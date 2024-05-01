Second man held over death of Gogglebox star George Gilbey

Sam Russell, PA
·1 min read

A second man has been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter in connection with the death of Gogglebox’s George Gilbey, who fell through a plastic skylight while working on a roof.

Essex Police said that the 36-year-old suspect, from Witham, remains in custody and inquiries are ongoing.

The force previously arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter and he was subsequently released under investigation.

A joint investigation by police and the Health and Safety Executive is ongoing.

Mr Gilbey, of Clacton-on-Sea, sustained traumatic injuries to his head and torso and died in Shoeburyness on March 27, an earlier inquest hearing was told.

Coroner’s officer Deborah Frost said the 40-year-old had been “working on a roof when he fell through a plastic skylight, landing on the ground below”.

George Gilbey death
Flowers outside EGL Homecare in Shoeburyness, where Gogglebox’s George Gilbey died after a fall (Sam Russell/PA)

Essex senior coroner Lincoln Brookes opened and then suspended the inquest, pending the outcome of a criminal investigation.

Mr Gilbey was best known for appearing on the Channel 4 series Gogglebox – where participants watch and comment on TV shows from the previous week.

He starred alongside his mother Linda McGarry and stepfather Pete McGarry, who died aged 71 in 2021.

The reality star also appeared on the 14th series of Celebrity Big Brother in 2014, reaching the final.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • CGI reports $426.9M profit in second quarter, up from $419.4M a year earlier

    MONTREAL — CGI Inc. reported a second-quarter profit of $426.9 million, up from $419.4 million a year ago. The consulting firm says the profit amounted to $1.83 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, up from $1.76 per diluted share in the same quarter last year. Revenue totalled $3.74 billion, up from $3.72 billion a year earlier. Excluding specific items, CGI says it earned $1.97 per diluted share for its second quarter, up from $1.82 per diluted share last year. CGI says its booking

  • Trump awarded 36 million more Trump Media shares worth $1.8 billion after hitting price benchmarks

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has secured an additional $1.8 billion worth of shares in Trump Media, according to a regulatory filing this week. Based on the company's stock hitting certain price benchmarks, Trump was awarded an additional 36 million shares in the company that owns his social media platform Truth Social. That brings his total ownership to more than 114 million shares, which based on Wednesday morning's stock price, are worth $5.7 billion. Trump, the presumptive

  • Stock market today: Wall Street drifts as it waits to hear from the Federal Reserve on rates

    NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are drifting Wednesday as Wall Street waits to hear from the Federal Reserve about where interest rates may be heading. The S&P 500 was down 0.1% in early trading, coming off its first losing month in the last six. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 104 points, or 0.3%, as of 9:35 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.2% lower. CVS Health tumbled 18.3% after reporting weaker results for the latest quarter than analysts expected. It said it’s been hurt

  • Woman acquitted of historical sex offence against teen stepson

    WARNING: This story contains details of child sexual abuse.An Ontario woman has been acquitted of a sex crime against her teen stepson in Ottawa 40 years ago because the judge couldn't be sure that Canadians in the 1980s would have found it criminally immoral.It's a rare case because a woman stands accused, leaving the judge in a tough spot with little case law to lean on, according to a law professor who specializes in sexual offences. Still, Janine Benedet said it would have been helpful for t

  • Calgary contractor guilty of forgery tells judge he 'screwed up'

    A Calgary contractor who did work on the HGTV show Property Brothers apologized in court and told a judge he "screwed up" as he pleaded guilty to charges of forgery. Last summer, Alan Hrehirchuk, 54, was charged with fraud and forgery. On Monday, the fraud charges were withdrawn after the contractor pleaded guilty to forgery for issuing fake subcontractor invoices to a couple who had hired Hrehirchuk's company to do a major renovation on their home.After hearing arguments from prosecutor Greg Wh

  • Murder trial underway for son accused of dismembering mother

    WARNING: This story contains graphic and disturbing details of violence.The trial of a Toronto man who is accused of brutally stabbing his mother to death in their Leslieville condo and dismembering her body in March 2022 got underway this week.On Monday, assistant Crown attorney Jay Spare told a Toronto jury that Dallas Ly stabbed his mother Tien Ly 27 times in their condo on Carlaw Avenue, before dismembering her body and carrying it in a shopping cart to Eastern Avenue, where Ly left her rema

  • Infant, grandparents among 4 killed in Highway 401 crash

    Two grandparents and their infant grandchild were among four people killed in a fiery crash east of Toronto on Monday after police pursued a liquor store robbery suspect driving the wrong way on Highway 401, Ontario's police watchdog says. Monica Hudon, spokesperson for the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), said the robbery suspect was also killed in the collision, which involved at least six vehicles. All four people were pronounced dead at the scene on Highway 401 in Whitby, about 50 kilometr

  • Woman shot with 97 pieces of birdshot by neighbor while standing in her own yard

    A Pasco County woman said more than a year after she was shot by her neighbor while standing on her own property, she’s waiting for restitution and justice. Jessica Orlando was hit with dozens of pieces of birdshot after her neighbor shot her with a shotgun. The suspect claims he was shooting at her dogs.

  • Ark. Teacher Accused of Sexually Abusing 15-Year-Old, Sending Him Nude Photos on 'Daily Basis'

    Reagan Gray, 26, is facing one count of sexual assault

  • Trucker was watching Netflix in crash that killed grandparents, cops say. He’s charged

    The Iowa couple were in Minnesota visiting family, according to an obituary.

  • Niagara developer and his company fined $150K after selling new homes illegally: HCRA

    Ontario's homebuilders and vendors regulator has fined a Niagara man and his development company $150,286 after they were found guilty of selling new homes illegally.The Home Construction Regulatory Authority (HCRA) previously provided documents to CBC outlining the 26 charges against Christopher Lamb and Novel Condominiums.The documents state Novel Condominiums entered into 26 agreements of purchase and sale for homes at 6591 Montrose Rd. before becoming registered as a vendor under the Ontario

  • Women killed man who took bag from their car near Wynwood, police say. They’re jailed

    Fredericka Sherice Pickett-Wilson, 29, and Antwoinse Lachaveia Clark, 36, are facing second-degree murder charges.

  • $9.5M sexual abuse class-action lawsuit against Stampede moves forward with 300 claimants

    About 300 people have joined a $9.5-million class action lawsuit against the Calgary Stampede, which admitted negligence after a serial sexual abuser worked for decades with teenage performers from the Young Canadians, a judge heard Tuesday. Lawyers for the claimants and Stampede were in court Tuesday to update Court of King's Bench Justice Paul Jeffrey on how the funds will be distributed and to work out details of a plan to notify all potential class members of an upcoming settlement approval

  • Man stabs police officer from behind in Jerusalem’s Old City

    Israeli police released footage on Tuesday showing a man stabbing a police officer from behind in Jerusalem’s Old City. Two police officers were seen struggling to subdue the suspected attacker, dragging and pulling him to the ground.

  • Slain 'Midtown Jane Doe,' Who Vanished in 1960s, ID'd Using DNA of 9/11 Victim's Mother

    Patricia Kathleen McGlone disappeared around 1969, and was found bound and strangled under a Manhattan building in 2003, police say

  • Will Animal Tranquilizer Found in Suzanne Morphew's Body Lead to Re-Filed Murder Charges Against Husband?

    Barry Morphew was previously charged with murder, though the charges were dropped

  • Penny Boudreau granted more passes from prison 16 years after killing daughter

    A Nova Scotia woman who murdered her young daughter has been granted more escorted time outside of prison.Penny Boudreau is serving a life sentence for second-degree murder in the death of her 12-year-old daughter, Karissa, in January 2008.In a hearing earlier this month, the Parole Board of Canada approved 23 escorted temporary absences for Boudreau.Eighteen of those absences will be to participate in church-related activities for a maximum of four hours each.Four seven-hour absences have been

  • Hamilton police officer who assaulted Indigenous man in 'disturbing' act to be demoted for 1 year

    WARNING: This story contains distressing details.A Hamilton police officer will stay on the force after he violently assaulted an Indigenous man, kicking him in the head during his arrest. Brian Wren will be demoted in rank from first to second-class constable for one year and then will be reinstated to his current position, said Greg Walton, a retired Ontario Provincial Police Officer who chaired Wren's disciplinary hearing last week. As a result, Wren will earn around $14,000 less per year. Wa

  • Toronto's police chief apologizes for comments made after man acquitted in cop death

    Toronto's police chief is apologizing for his "choice of words" in reacting to the acquittal of a man who had been accused of fatally running over an officer. Chief Myron Demkiw told the Toronto Police Services Board this morning that he has been reflecting on the comments he made outside a downtown Toronto courthouse on April 21, in which he said police respect the judicial process but were "hoping for a different outcome" to the trial. Demkiw told the board he should have been more clear that

  • Man strangles 18-year-old to death, dismembers her in apartment bathtub, Texas cops say

    The 29-year-old was sentenced to 45 years in prison in connection with the 2022 killing, Texas officials said.