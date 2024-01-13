US launches fresh air strike on Houthis

Iranian demonstrators burn representations of British and US flags during a protest on Friday - Vahid Salemi/AP

American forces launched a second air strike against Houthi rebels in Yemen on Saturday morning.

The US military said it had struck a radar target – understood to be near Sana’a, the Yemeni capital – at 3.45am local time (12.45am GMT).

Witnesses reported intense air activity above the city and the Houthi TV channel Al-Masirah reported that Al-Dailami airbase had been attacked.

The guided-missile destroyer USS Carney during Red Sea fighting last year, repelling a combination of Houthi missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles. The Carney fired a strike on a Houthi radar site early on Saturday - Aaron Lau/US Navy/AFP

US Central Command said the latest strike was carried out by USS Carney using a Tomahawk missile in what it said was an operation “designed to degrade the Houthis’ ability to attack maritime vessels, including commercial vessels”.

They added that the strike was “a follow-on action on a specific military target”.

At 3:45 a.m. (Sana’a time) on Jan 13., U.S. forces conducted a strike against a Houthi radar site in Yemen. This strike was conducted by the USS Carney (DDG 64) using Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles and was a follow-on action on a specific military target associated with strikes… pic.twitter.com/YE5BKJLGBv — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) January 13, 2024

Saturday’s air strike comes just over 24 hours since a joint operation by US and British forces that targeted more than 60 Houthi sites.

In recent months the Iran-backed group has carried out 27 assaults on commercial ships in the Red Sea, provoking a military response from allied nations.

Earlier, Joe Biden warned that America and its allies would respond if the Yemeni rebels continued their “outrageous behaviour” in a vital global trade route but the US president insisted that the strikes were not an attack on Iran.

The strikes were aided by Western allies including the Netherlands, Australia, Canada and Bahrain, who added logistical and intelligence support, though Italy and France declined to join the military action, prompting fears of a rift between EU countries.

Iran, which plies the Houthis with weapons and financing, reacted with fury to the air strikes and Houthi commanders have vowed to retaliate against the raids, which the rebels said killed five fighters.

Earlier on Friday, the US said Yemeni rebels had aimed an anti-ship ballistic missile in retaliation for Thursday night’s strikes but it had not struck a vessel.

Western strikes prompted angry protests in Sana'a on Friday - GETTY IMAGES

Strikes were disproportionate and illegal, Russia tells UN

Diplomats from Washington and London on Friday defended the military action to the United Nations after the West was accused of breaking international law and raising tensions in the Middle East that are already high following Israel’s war with Hamas and its severe bombing of Gaza.

On Friday night, Russia’s ambassador to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, told the Security Council in New York that the West’s strikes were a “blatant armed aggression against another country” and “an attack on the people [of Yemen] on the whole”.

Mr Nebenzya added that the operation was disproportionate and illegal, and had “single-handedly triggered a spillover of the conflict [in Gaza] to the entire region”.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador, insisted the strikes were intended “to disrupt and degrade the Houthis’ ability to continue the reckless attacks against vessels and commercial shipping”.

The UN on Friday warned all parties to de-escalate conflict and Khaled Khiari, the assistant secretary-general for the Middle East told the Security Council “we are witnessing the cycle of violence that risks grave political security, economic and humanitarian repercussions in Yemen and the region”.

On Saturday, the Defence Secretary warned Tehran that the West is “running out of patience” with its support for the Houthis and the chaos in the Red Sea.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Grant Shapps said that Iran must tell the rebels and its other Middle Eastern proxies to “cease and desist”.

