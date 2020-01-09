Second night of 'Jeopardy! G.O.A.T.' ends with two players pulling away

Wednesday brought about an intense second night on Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time. Ken Jennings barely edged out James Holzhauer on the first night, while Brad Rutter struggled. The second night was more of the same, but this time is was James's turn to win the match.

The tournament has, for the most part, been a two horse race between James and Ken. While Brad is certainly a brilliant player, he has made a lot of costly mistakes. At one point in Wednesday's match he had -5,200 points. By the time he reached the second Final Jeopardy! he was still in the red and unable to participate.

So far, this tournament has played out like the two fictional boxing matches between Rocky Balboa and Apollo Creed from Rocky and Rocky II. Ken and James continually trade correct answers and somehow stay within striking distance of each other.

Daily Doubles appear to be the primary deciding factor so far in the tournament. With all the players going all-in on every Daily Double, it makes them even more valuable. While Daily Doubles have been important, it should be pointed out that Ken missed the Final Jeopardy clue, while James got it right.

Going into night three, Ken and James are tied at one match each. The first contestant to win three matches will be crowned Greatest of All Time. And while it is still very possible for Brad to win, based off the results of the first two nights that seems unlikely.