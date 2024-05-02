Second round of layoffs announced at Tesla’s Gigafactory 2 in South Buffalo
According to a WARN notice from the New York State Department of Labor, an additional 26 employees have lost their jobs at the factory on South Park Ave.
Mark Peterson-Pool/Getty ImagesDonald Trump can dish it out, but he has shown, once again, that he simply cannot take it.As proceedings began Thursday morning in the disgraced ex-president’s criminal hush-money trial, defense attorney Todd Blanche complained to New York State Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan that the gag order put in place to prevent Trump from intimidating witnesses, jurors, and court staff was unfair to his client.“Everybody can say anything they want, except for President Tru
The former president made the chilling remark about the 2024 election to a Wisconsin newspaper.
The former president left many confused with his rambling answer on Fox News.
The far-right congresswoman received an awkward reminder during her tour of George Washington University.
A CNN panel of analysts and anchors broke out into laughter Thursday as Jake Tapper read a social media post from Michael Cohen, former President Trump’s onetime attorney, using vulgar language to blast Trump. “Okay … I apologize for this update ahead of time, but Todd Blanche, the Trump attorney, is specifically reading a post…
Fox 2During an interview that touched on immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border, a Detroit news anchor challenged Donald Trump to support his claim about rapidly falling crime in Venezuela—which fact-checkers have previously noted is false.In his interview with Fox 2 anchor Roop Raj, which will air in its entirety on Thursday, the former president closed with a shot at President Joe Biden regarding immigration, a topic that Trump has signaled he wants to use to help his campaign at the expense of
Supreme Court delivered gold for Donald Trump in his insurrectionist-immunity case. As expected. | Opinion
The former president was "simultaneously complaining" about opposing things in his courthouse rant, said Daniel Dale.
During the 10th day of former President Donald Trump’s hush money trial, jurors heard a secret recording made by former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen that captured his boss talking about a payment to former Playboy model Karen McDougal.
The late night host spots a report that the former president “really” doesn’t like.
The former president's attorney read aloud a bunch of social media posts ridiculing his client — in front of his client.
Time magazine asked Trump whether he was comfortable with the government monitoring pregnant women to prevent abortions. Here's what he said.
It is rare to get major presidential candidates – on either side of the political aisle – outside the confines of prepared remarks, stump speeches and friendly audiences, so it’s worth paying attention when they actually take detailed questions.
A lawyer testified about a deal to pay for Ms Daniels' silence about allegedly having sex with Mr Trump.
Russian military personnel have entered an air base in Niger that is hosting U.S. troops, a senior U.S. defense official told Reuters, a move that follows a decision by Niger's junta to expel U.S. forces from the country. The military officers ruling the West African nation have told the U.S. to withdraw its nearly 1,000 military personnel from the country, which until a coup last year had been a key partner for Washington's fight against insurgents who have killed thousands of people and displaced millions more. A senior U.S. defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Russian forces were not mingling with U.S. troops but were using a separate hanger at Airbase 101, which is next to Diori Hamani International Airport in Niamey, Niger's capital.
CNN legal analyst Elie Honig breaks down former president Donald Trump’s attorney Emil Bove’s cross-examination of attorney Keith Davidson, a key witness who negotiated the Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal hush money agreements.
Western leaders are warning of a Russian attack on NATO. But the Kremlin is playing the long game.
WKBW TV/YouTubeDemocratic state Sen. Timothy Kennedy on Tuesday won the special election for the New York congressional seat vacated by a retiring Democrat, further narrowing the GOP’s slender majority in the House.Kennedy comfortably defeated his Republican opponent Gary Dickson in the race for the Buffalo-area district seat by a margin of more than 36 percentage points, according to the Associated Press. When Kennedy is officially sworn in to succeed the retiring Brian Higgins, the GOP House m
The former president criticized pro-Palestinian protesters at Columbia University for causing “tremendous damage.”
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / GettyAs Donald Trump’s first criminal trial moves through its second week of testimony, the prosecution is calling witnesses that can attest to Trump’s personal involvement in the underlying crime that the case is built on—but one witness won’t be at their disposal, and documents obtained by The Daily Beast suggest that he could provide pivotal information about that very crime.That witness is longtime Trump Organization financial controller Allen Weisselb