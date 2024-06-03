Second Sault Gutsy Walk raises over 15k for Crohn’s and Colitis Canada

Sault Ste. Marie hosted its second Gutsy Walk event over the weekend, with around 80 people departing from The Machine Shop parking lot Sunday morning.

These participants completed a roughly four-kilometre circuit around the canal district, which included checkpoints at the Sault recreational lock and Whitefish Island.

So far, this year's local Gutsy Walk has generated $15,519, although lead organizer Rob Trembinski expects they will get closer to their $30,000 fundraising goal throughout the month of June.

Lead organizer Rob Trembinski, right, takes part in a toilet paper cutting ceremony to kick off Sunday's Gutsy Walk event in Sault Ste. Marie.

Sault participants ended up raising over $26,000 during last year's inaugural Gutsy Walk, according to Trembinski.

This money is earmarked for Crohn’s and Colitis Canada, an organization that funds research, programs and advocacy initiatives related to Crohn’s Disease and ulcerative colitis.

These diseases inflame the lining of the gastrointestinal tract and disrupt the body’s ability to digest food, absorb nutrients and eliminate waste. Symptoms of Crohn’s and colitis include abdominal pain, cramping, gas, bloating, fatigue, loss of appetite and diarrhea.

Crohn’s and Colitis Canada has raised over $52 million through the Gutsy Walk since first organizing these events in 1996.

As of Sunday afternoon, this year's country-wide Gutsy Walk events have collectively raised just over $2.1 million out of a $3 million goal.

Participants of Sault Ste. Marie's second annual Gutsy Walk cross the city’s canal lock Sunday morning on their way to Whitefish Island.

kdarbyson@postmedia.com

The Local Journalism Initiative is made possible through funding from the federal government

Kyle Darbyson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Sault Star