Second time’s the charm for ward boundary issue in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent council is taking another shot at reviewing the municipality's ward boundaries.

Following a motion from Chatham Coun. Marjorie Crew, council approved the hiring Strategy Corp to conduct the assessment at a cost of $68,000.

The review of the composition of council in relation to population may include recommendations that could trigger changes in wards, as well as the number of people elected to represent C-K.

Brought up as a notice of motion by Crew, the proposal needed a two-thirds vote to proceed. It passed 17-1 with South Kent Coun. Trevor Thompson as the lone dissenter.

Another two-thirds vote was needed to bring it forward for discussion to waive the waiting period and that passed 14-4.

The updated motion didn't spark much discussion.

"I think we've talked about this," said Crew, saying she was "bringing it back to reconsider" because some minor wording changes were needed, noting she worked with North Kent Coun. Rhonda Jubenville on the new motion.

Wallaceburg Coun. Carmen McGregor, who seconded it, put forward a friendly amendment that in the future administration prepares a report in the first term of subsequent councils relating to how population changes could affect ward boundaries.

Wallaceburg Coun. Aaron Hall said he supported the motion, noting boundary reviews are a general practice of both the federal and provincial government.

"I think this is a good practice for us to follow," Hall said, adding he's commonly asked about ward boundaries, especially around election time.

The request comes on the heels of a motion brought forward by Jubenville in April to undertake a review with the possibility of reducing the number of councillors to 12. The issue sparked spirited debate but ultimately failed in an 8-8 tie vote.

Jubenville was poised to bring the issue forward a second time Monday, however, she was informed by municipal clerk Judy Smith that procedure forbade her from doing so because she was not on the "prevailing side" of the motion April 29.

Originally, Jubenville brought the issue forward because she said Chatham-Kent has changed and that rural and urban citizens need to be better represented. C-K's six-ward system was established at the time of amalgamation in 1998. Other councillors agreed, saying Chatham-Kent council is outdated, too big and needs to be downsized.

Currently, there are 17 councillors and one mayor.

The boundary review will be completed prior to the 2026 election.

Pam Wright, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Chatham Voice