What a difference eight years makes, especially at his age. Donald Trump is holding way fewer rallies than he did during his previous presidential runs, in part because he’s older and enjoys staying in at Mar-a-Lago, Axios reports.The former president did 72 rallies in the summer leading up to the 2016 election, barn-burning events that demonstrated Americans’ enthusiasm about his bid. This summer, he did 24, just over a third as many.According to people on Trump’s team, besides his inclination