Second US death from EEE mosquito virus reported in New York, residents warned

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is warning residents about the dangers of mosquito-borne diseases after New York's first death from the eastern equine encephalitis virus, or EEE.

The death of the undisclosed person, the state's first case of EEE since 2015, was confirmed Monday by Hochul. "We’ve been informed this patient has passed away from EEE, we extend our sympathies and our hearts go out to their family," she said in a statement.

The case, which is being investigated by the Ulster County Department of Health, is the second reported death from EEE in the U.S. this year. The Northeast had been on alert since the death last month of a person in New Hampshire.

New York's local health departments will be spraying for mosquitoes through November and state parks are making mosquito repellent available to park visitors under Hochul's action. New York state health commissioner Dr. James McDonald issued a Declaration of an Imminent Threat to Public Health due to EEE.

"Following the first confirmed human case of EEE, my administration took statewide action to help protect communities – and with today’s declaration we’re making more State resources available to local departments to support their public health response," Hochul said.

Mosquito samples are tested for mosquito-borne illnesses at the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management's Office of Mosquito Abatement Coordination lab in Providence, Rhode Island.

What is EEE?

The eastern equine encephalitis virus, or EEE for short, is a rare disease spread to humans by the bite of an infected mosquito. On average, only 11 human cases are reported each year in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

However, this year there have been at least 11 cases reported in the U.S., counting this latest case in New York.

Overall, only 4% to 5% of human EEE infections lead to EEE illness, the CDC says. But the disease can be lethal. Most patients who get ill have fever, chills, body aches, and joint pain and recover completely after an illness of 1 to 2 weeks.

But when the patient's central nervous system is impacted, they can develop meningitis (inflammation of the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord) or encephalitis (inflammation of the brain), the CDC says.

About one-third of those who contract severe EEE die, the CDC says, and many survivors suffer ongoing neurologic problems.

Most at risk for developing severe EEE? Those under 15 and over 50 years of age.

There are no vaccines and no medicines to prevent and treat the disease currently.

What are the symptoms of EEE?

Those who contract EEE, or eastern equine encephalitis, may have symptoms including fever, chills, body aches, and joint pain. But those who develop severe EEE may have these symptoms, according to the CDC:

Fever

Headache

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Seizures

Behavioral changes

Drowsiness

Coma

Where are the cases of EEE?

Historically, most cases of the virus typically occur in eastern or Gulf Coast states, and the Great Lakes region, according to the CDC. This summer, several people, horses and mosquitoes in the Northeast have tested positive for the disease.

The death announced Monday in New York was not included in the CDC's latest collection of EEE case data, which was current as of Sept. 17. Six other states have reported human cases of EEE, according to the CDC:

Massachusetts (4)

New Hampshire (2)

New Jersey (1)

Rhode Island (1)

Vermont (1)

Wisconsin (1)

How can I protect against EEE?

The CDC says the best way to reduce the risk of infection is to prevent mosquito bites:

Use insect repellent

Wear long-sleeved shirts and pants

Treat clothing and gear with the insecticide Permethrin

Take steps to control mosquitoes indoors and outdoors

"Mosquitoes, once a nuisance, are now a threat," McDonald, the New York state health commissioner, said in a statement.

"I urge all New Yorkers to prevent mosquito bites by using insect repellents, wearing long-sleeved clothing and removing free-standing water near their homes," he said. "Fall is officially here, but mosquitoes will be around until we see multiple nights of below freezing temperatures.”

Last month, the state's health department confirmed EEE in horses in eight of the state's counties including Ulster County and advised residents to protect against mosquito bites.

At about the same time, officials in Massachusetts and Rhode Island had also begun warning residents to take steps to prevent mosquito bites.

Contributing: Minnah Arshad, Fernando Cervantes Jr. and Kinsey Crowley.

