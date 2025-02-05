Second US judge blocks Trump's birthright citizenship order

Blake Brittain, Nate Raymond
Updated ·4 min read
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks on AI infrastructure at White House

By Blake Brittain, Nate Raymond

GREENBELT, Maryland (Reuters) -A second federal judge has issued an order blocking Donald Trump's administration from implementing his plan to curtail U.S. birthright citizenship, saying no court in the United States has ever endorsed the Republican president's interpretation of the Constitution.

During a hearing on Wednesday in Greenbelt, Maryland, U.S. District Judge Deborah Boardman sided with two immigrant rights groups and five pregnant women who argued that their children were at risk of being denied U.S. citizenship based on the immigration status of their parents in violation of the Constitution.

Boardman, an appointee of Trump's Democratic predecessor Joe Biden, issued a nationwide preliminary injunction blocking Trump's order from going into effect as planned on Feb. 19 while the matter is litigated.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Today, virtually every baby born on U.S. soil is a U.S. citizen upon birth," Boardman said. "That is the law and tradition of our country. That law and tradition are and will remain the status quo pending the resolution of this case."

A U.S. Justice Department lawyer asked Boardman for 60 days to respond to the injunction, but did not say whether the Trump administration would appeal.

Boardman's order provides longer-term relief to opponents of Trump's policy than an earlier, 14-day pause imposed on Jan. 23 by a Seattle-based federal judge.

That judge, John Coughenour, called Trump's order "blatantly unconstitutional." Coughenour is set on Thursday to consider whether to likewise issue a preliminary injunction that would remain in effect pending the resolution of the litigation.

Trump's executive order, signed on his first day back in office on Jan. 20, had directed U.S. agencies to refuse to recognize the citizenship of children born in the United States if neither their mother nor father is a U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident. It is part of Trump's hardline policies toward immigration that he has pursued since returning to power.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lawyers for the immigrant rights groups CASA and the Asylum Seeker Advocacy Project that brought the case before Boardman have argued that Trump's order violates the right enshrined in the citizenship clause of the Constitution's 14th Amendment that provides that anyone born in the United States is a citizen.

Boardman said at the hearing that Trump's interpretation of the Constitution has been "resoundingly rejected" by the Supreme Court in the past.

"In fact, no court in the country has ever endorsed the president's interpretation," Boardman said. "This court will not be the first."

The Maryland lawsuit is one of at least eight filed around the United States by Democratic state attorneys general, immigrants rights advocates and expectant mothers challenging Trump's order.

Under Trump's order, any children born in the United States after Feb. 19 whose mother and father are not American citizens or lawful permanent residents would be subject to deportation and would be prevented from obtaining Social Security numbers, various government benefits and the ability to work lawfully when they get older.

ADVERTISEMENT

More than 150,000 newborn children would be denied citizenship annually if Trump's order is allowed to stand, according to Democratic state attorneys general from 22 states who have sued to block the policy in the case in Seattle and another one in Boston federal court.

Joseph Mead, a lawyer representing the plaintiffs in the Maryland case, said that Trump's order is causing "real-world harm for countless people today" because citizenship is "the foundation for so many other rights."

Opponents of Trump's order have said the 14th Amendment's citizenship clause's meaning was cemented 127 years ago when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that children born in the United States to non-citizen parents are entitled to American citizenship.

But Trump's Justice Department has said prior presidential administrations have misread the clause in the 14th Amendment, and that its text and history make clear that the Constitution does not grant birthright citizenship to children of immigrants whose presence in the country is either illegal or temporary.

The department argues that when the U.S. Supreme Court handed down its 1898 decision in the case United States v. Wong Kim Ark, its holding was more narrow that Trump's critics contend and was limited only to children whose parents had a "permanent domicile and residence in the United States."

ADVERTISEMENT

"Illegal aliens are not permitted to be in the U.S. at all," Hamilton said.

The Maryland case was one of four scheduled to have hearings between Wednesday and Monday on separate requests by plaintiffs to block enforcement of Trump's order before the Feb. 19 deadline.

(Reporting by Blake Brittain in Greenbelt, Maryland, and Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Will Dunham and Alexia Garamfalvi)

Latest Stories

  • White House files response to lawsuit on birthright citizenship

    President Donald Trump's administration has filed a response to a lawsuit filed in New Hampshire over his executive order on birthright citizenship.

  • In another letter to membership, this PGA Tour veteran called out slow play and commitment

    On the heels of Justin Thomas' letter a couple weeks ago, Charley Hoffman is the latest PGA Tour player to pen a letter to membership.

  • 'It needs to be banned': Which PGA Tour pro wants to do away with AimPoint?

    Lucas Glover didn't hold back in a recent show on Sirius XM PGA Tour Radio on why AimPoint putting needs to be banned.

  • This family already moved from Florida to Minnesota over safety concerns for 22-year-old Ollie, centre, who is trans. Now in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's election, the family is considering a move to Canada. In his first two weeks in office, Trump has signed a number of orders regarding gender and trans issues.

    Barbara Fowler has a go bag in the trunk of her car. In it are her family's documents, burner phones, clothes, medications and an address of a house in Canada — ready, should her family need to flee their country.&nbsp;Fowler lives in the United States.Her daughter is one of the 1.6 million American citizens who identify as transgender — one in five of which are between the ages of 13 and 17, according to the Williams Institute think-tank at the University of California, Los Angeles.&nbsp;Donald Trump's re-election as president has filled Fowler with extraordinary anxiety."I cry and I rage and I carry so much fear for my family," said Fowler, who asked CBC News not to use her real name, location or the name of her daughter. "I don't know with this administration what will happen."Fowler, like many parents of transgender children in the U.S., has been reeling after Trump took office a few weeks ago. In his inauguration speech, the president said, "As of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders: male and female."&nbsp;The statement makes it illegal for transgender Americans to mark an X on their passports and other documentation. The marker was previously allowed for people who identify as non-binary, intersex, transgender or gender non-conforming while their documents go through the process of being updated to reflect their affirmed genders.&nbsp;In a series of executive orders signed in his first days as president, Trump also halted funding for gender-affirming health care and ordered federal employees to remove preferred pronouns from their signatures, measures that could come into effect in as soon as 60 days."My daughter is beautiful, she has great friends, she plays the clarinet, she is so happy," said Fowler. "And now we are in limbo, because we don't know if she'll be able to continue to get the medical care she needs to transition or use the washroom in her school she feels comfortable in."WATCH |&nbsp;As Trump rolls back trans rights, The National talks to Americans caught up in a climate of fear:&nbsp;Fowler says her daughter came out to her and her husband at the age of 11, telling them she never felt comfortable in her own body. Fowler admits she struggled with the revelation at first and cried for months knowing the path ahead would be difficult for her daughter. But not supporting her was never an option."We always told her that if she changed her mind, we'd understand," Fowler said. "But she never wavered. She just knew who she was and deep down, we did, too."The clinic in the Midwest town where Fowler's daughter receives care is currently deciding how and if they will continue to operate once government funding is pulled. In the meantime, Fowler has identified a clinic in Canada that could treat her daughter, if it comes to that.Fowler isn't the only American parent of a trans child contemplating a move to Canada.Canadian law firm getting dozens of calls a dayJoycna Kang, an immigration lawyer in Toronto, says that since the inauguration, she has fielded dozens of calls from trans Americans inquiring how they could move here."Most of them are scared, wondering if they can claim asylum here," Kang said. "Typically, those claims have been hard, because what you have to prove is that the state is unwilling or unable to protect you and that there's nowhere else in your country that you can go and live safely. Now, with these changes that have been happening and these orders that have been passed down, I think we're seeing a much clearer picture of the [U.S.] state being the agent of persecution."Joycna Kang is an immigration lawyer in Toronto who has received an increased number of calls from American trans citizens, asking questions about moving to Canada. (Katie Nicholson/CBC)A year and a half ago, Kelli, who also asked that CBC not use her surname, moved her family of six from Florida to Minnesota over concerns for the safety of her 22-year-old trans son, Ollie. After settling in her new community, she now fears she'll have to move again, this time out of the country, and has looked at Canada as a possibility."It's traumatizing to be uprooted from everything you've known," Kelli said. "The kids made friends. They've gotten into their activities. They're settling in, and so the night of the election, my 11-year-old, sweet kiddo, starts crying and she's like, 'Does this mean we're going to have to move again?'"Kelli says the family is particularly concerned about access to gender-affirming health care for Ollie. (Jared Thomas/CBC)Kelli and Ollie are community activists, both committed to improving the lives of members of the LGBTQ community where they live. Kelli says if her son can't receive the hormone therapy medications he needs, she wouldn't hesitate to move her family again. The fact she is even considering moving again shocked even her."How is this the United States of America?" Kelli asked. "The words come out of my mouth and in my head I'm like, this can't be real, this can't be right. It's so bizarre … the most powerful country in the world and its citizens are looking for asylum in other countries. Make it make sense. It's so dystopian."Stuck in passport limboAmericans already living in Canada are also affected by the president's orders towards the trans community. Those living here who don't yet have their affirmed genders on their passports fear that crossing the border could pose a problem.Elliott Duvall is a trans man from Arkansas currently living in London, Ont. He moved here in 2016 to marry his wife. He hasn't been home to see his family in more than five years because his passport still lists his gender as female, even though he presents and lives as a male."To hand over my passport to the border guards is terrifying," said Duvall. "I would be terrified that I would get pulled into secondary questioning and I'd have to go into the immigration area, even though I'm still a U.S. citizen, and they're just gonna question me down to the bone. And I don't think I'd mentally be able to handle that, to be honest. I would just cry."Elliot Duvall is an American who currently lives in Canada. He says he is scared to visit his family in the U.S. over fears that he'll be stopped at the border, as his passport still lists his gender as female. (Elliot Duvall)Duvall has siblings he hasn't seen in years. He missed his brother's wedding and the births of several nieces and nephews over fears of crossing the border.&nbsp;His mother is now ill but too afraid to have Duvall come visit her."My mom, she wants me to come desperately," he said. "We were going to try to make it for Christmas, all of us. And she said, 'Don't come.' And that's hard. It's hard when my mom, who you know, watches the news, when she's like, 'Don't come, because it's not safe,' that's really hard."Kang says people like Duvall have reason for concern."When we speak of Canadians with the X marker on their passport trying to cross into the U.S., we don't really know what that's going to look like," she said. "We don't know if that just means increased scrutiny at the border or if it means a denial of entry or potentially confiscation of those documents."Duvall also fears having to drive through some states where bathroom bills would make it illegal for him to use a men's public restroom."If I were to use the washroom in Arkansas and there was a minor — so anyone under the age of 16 — in there at the same time, then I could be arrested, put in jail for 30 days, fined $1,500 and then I'd have to register as a sex offender for the rest of my life."Duvall simply isn't willing to take that risk.Fowler and Kelli are also waiting to see how Trump's executive orders will directly impact their lives. They both say they will stay in the U.S. as long as their kids get the health care they need and aren't in danger."At the end of the day, you just want your child to be happy and healthy," said Fowler. "That's what every parent wants, and we are no different."

  • Donald Trump Makes A Cost Estimate That Reflects The ‘Fairy Tale World’ He Lives In

    The president appeared grossly out of touch in talking about the price of transportation.

  • Ex-CIA Man Warns Of Quick, Scary Scenario For Americans After Trump Gaza Proposal

    The president's outrageous idea for Gaza set off a red alert for intel expert Marc Polymeropoulos on "Morning Joe."

  • ‘He Choked!’: Canadian Lawmaker Taunts Donald Trump, Then Issues Stern Warning

    MP Charlie Angus said Trump has “poked the polar bear.”

  • Rupert Murdoch Gets Last Laugh After Trump Dressed Him Down in Oval Office

    The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board needled Donald Trump for relenting on his tariffs just hours after the president called out the paper’s billionaire owner, Rupert Murdoch, while he was in the Oval Office. The editorial, which ran under the headline “Trump Blinks on North American Tariffs‚” pushed against the notion that the president’s 25 percent import taxes on allies Canada and Mexico “are some genius power play, as the Trump media chorus is boasting.” Earlier on Monday, when the 93-y

  • Pundit Says Foreign Leaders Just Learned The Simple Key To Manipulating Trump

    Washington Post columnist Catherine Rampell said "Trump is trying to repackage the status quo as a victory."

  • Van Jones Says the Latest Trump Appointee Is One of the ‘Worst People Ever Born’

    CNN commentator Van Jones says the Trump administration’s latest appointment isn’t fit to run a bodega, let alone do the job he’s been offered at the State Department. Darren Beattie, a former Trump speechwriter who was fired in 2018 for making a speech to white nationalists, has reportedly been appointed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio to fill a key role as acting undersecretary of state for public diplomacy. Beattie, a conservative journalist and influential figure in MAGA-land, has previous

  • Tim Walz Triggers Donald Trump White House Communications Director Into Super Weird Post

    Just six words set off the Trump aide.

  • "It's Time To Boycott Anything American": Here's How Canadians Are Responding To Trump's Tariffs

    "They think the orange buffoon is 'winning,' when in fact, the US is in the process of making enemies of the rest of the world."

  • Singer Goes Full Trump In Her Outfit At The Grammys: ‘The Hat Stays On’

    “This look is all about American exceptionalism,” she said of her pro-Trump ensemble on the Grammys red carpet.

  • What do Americans have to say about threats of tariffs? We asked Detroiters.

    This week Canada and the United States narrowly averted a trade war, with a 30-day pause on tariffs. The threats have been met with overwhelming backlash in Canada — spurring a movement to buy Canadian products and municipalities looking at procurement processes — this is what people in Detroit, right across the river from Canada, have to say.

  • In Kentucky bourbon country, the prospect of a trade war feels like a hangover that won't go away

    LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (AP) — In the rolling hills of Kentucky where most of the world's bourbon supply is crafted, the prospect of a new trade war feels like an aching hangover that won't go away.

  • 'We won't come back': Canadian snowbird in Florida says | Canada Tonight

    When Canadian snowbird Suzan Leuenberger first heard about U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff threats, she said she felt 'betrayed.' Leuenberger, who has been spending her past few winters in Florida, says due to the ongoing tensions between Canada and the U.S., she won't be going back to Florida.

  • American booze to stay in LCBO, Starlink deal intact as U.S. pauses tariffs: Ford

    Ontario will pause all retaliatory measures against the United States now that the threat of tariffs has been put on hold for a month, Premier Doug Ford said Monday.

  • China's rapid tariff response shows Beijing is ready for Trump

    China's targeted and calibrated response to Trump's tariffs shows Beijing isn't backing down, economists told Business Insider.

  • Trump’s CIA Offers Buyouts to All Its Workers

    The Central Intelligence Agency offered buyouts to all of its employees on Tuesday, The Wall Street Journal reported, as part of an effort to mold the agency to President Donald Trump’s priorities. Employees would receive about eight months of pay and benefits if they accepted the buyouts, according to the report. The spy agency is also freezing the hiring of job applicants who already have a conditional offer, according to the publication, which quoted an aide to CIA Director John Ratcliffe. So

  • EU leaders scramble to avoid friction with the US under Trump and avoid a 'stupid tariff war'

    BRUSSELS (AP) — After three years spent trying to deter Russia from destroying Ukraine, European Union leaders grappled on Monday with how to respond to a major ally who appears determined to start a trade war or even seize part of their territory.