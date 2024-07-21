Secret Service admits it refused requests to increase Donald Trump’s security before shooting

Donald Trump's security has been upgraded since the shooting, granting him the same level of protection as a sitting president - Gene J. Puskar/AP

The US Secret Service admitted it refused requests from Donald Trump’s security team to increase his protection in the two years leading up to his attempted assassination.

Agents guarding the former president had asked for more personnel, magnetometers, snipers and speciality teams for outdoor events, but were reportedly told by officials that they lacked the resources.

The Secret Service initially denied the reports following the shooting at Trump’s rally last week, when a gunman fired eight rounds at the former president and grazed his ear.

‘Specialised units’

However, Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesman for the Secret Service, has now acknowledged that it turned down requests for additional federal resources in a statement to the New York Times.

“In some instances where specific Secret Service specialised units or resources were not provided, the agency made modifications to ensure the security of the protectee,” he said.

“This may include utilising state or local partners to provide specialised functions or otherwise identifying alternatives to reduce public exposure of a protectee.”

The news is likely to further inflame criticism of the Secret Service and its director, Kimberley Cheatle, following days of coverage of security failings leading up to the attack.

A rooftop was left unsecured 150 yards from the rally stage, where 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks was able to take up position with his father’s gun and shoot at Trump.

Security flaws

Bystanders attempted to alert local law enforcement minutes before he opened fire, according to witnesses and video evidence. One said they could not understand why Trump remained on the stage.

Trump, who says the bullet was a “quarter of an inch” away from killing him, has criticised the security flaws in excerpts from a Fox News interview broadcast Monday.

“Nobody mentioned it, nobody said there was a problem. I would’ve waited for 15, they could’ve said let’s wait for 15 minutes, 20 minutes, 5 minutes, something. Nobody said,” he said.

“I think that was a mistake,” he added. “How did somebody get on that roof? And why wasn’t he reported?”

‘Sensitive tactics’

Ms Cheatle, who is under pressure to resign from both Republicans and Democrats, is set to testify before the House of Representatives Oversight Committee on Monday about the assassination attempt.

Alejandro Mayorkas, the homeland security secretary, has said that Trump’s security has been upgraded since the incident, granting him the same level of protection as a sitting president.

He refused to go into details, citing “sensitive tactics and procedures”, but clarified that “personnel and other protective resources, technology, and capabilities have been added”.