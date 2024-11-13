Secret Service Agent Took Lover to Former President Barack Obama’s Beach House, New Memoir Says

'Undercover Heartbreak: a Memoir of Trust and Trauma' was released on Oct. 28, by the agent's former girlfriend Koryeah Dwanyen

Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Secret Service Police Car

A secret service agent, who had been assigned to protect Barack Obama, breached his duties by taking his romantic interest to Obama’s beach house without permission, according to a new memoir.

ABC News reports that the agent’s former girlfriend Koryeah Dwanyen's book details the security breaches that took place when he invited her to Obama’s property in Hawaii while they were out of town in 2022.

Undercover Heartbreak: a Memoir of Trust and Trauma reportedly reveals that the senior staff member sent Dwanyen "several photos" of the beach house earlier that week and even invited her to take a tour.

Per ABC News, the memoir quoted the agent under a pseudonym "Dale" saying, “No one will know. If anything, I’m the one who could get in trouble.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Not All Secret Service Agents Have Been Inside the White House. Some Trained in a Replica on Tyler Perry’s Set

"We should have sex in Michelle [Obama]’s bathroom, like a mile-high club,” Dwanyen recalls her former boyfriend saying.

In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, the United States Secret Service said that safety and security were their top priorities.

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

Related: Joe Biden Says Secret Service ‘Needs More Help’ After Another Apparent Assassination Attempt on Donald Trump

"The U.S. Secret Service’s top priority is ensuring the safety and security of our protectees and any actions that compromise this commitment are addressed with the utmost seriousness,” Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the USSS tells PEOPLE.

“On Nov. 6, 2022, a Secret Service agent involved in protective functions brought an individual who did not have authorized access into a protectee’s residence without permission,” Guglielmi adds.

“As soon as the Secret Service became aware of the incident, the agent involved was immediately suspended and after a full investigation, terminated,” the spokesperson continues. “Although the protectees were not present at the time of the incident, these actions were an unacceptable violation of our protocols, our protectees’ trust and everything we stand for."

The news comes after the USSS made plans to strengthen their squad, following the attempted attempted assassination of Donald Trump during a campaign rally in July.

