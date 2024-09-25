Secret Service Agent Under Investigation For Alleged Sexual Assault Of Harris Staffer

The U.S. Secret Service confirmed Wednesday it’s holding an investigation after reports emerged that an agent sexually assaulted a female member of Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign team.

Real Clear Politics was the first to report on details of the alleged assault, citing four sources associated with the agency. According to them, the incident occurred last week during preparation for a Wisconsin campaign event when an agent allegedly forced himself on a female staffer and groped her in front of witnesses.

When asked to address the report, Secret Service communications chief Anthony Guglielmi confirmed the agency “is investigating a misconduct allegation involving an employee.”

“The Secret Service holds its personnel to the highest standards,” he continued. “The employee has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.”

The alleged event took place in the staffer’s hotel room, where she returned with the agent and other campaign staff after the group drank and dined at a local restaurant. One source told Real Clear Politics that the accused agent was so drunk that his coworkers had kicked him out of his hotel room and he passed out in the hallway.

A spokesperson for the office of the vice president said it was aware of the alleged incident and denounced the type of behavior detailed in the report.

“We have zero tolerance for sexual misconduct. Senior OVP officials were alerted by the USSS about an incident involving an agent and informed that USSS initiated an investigation,” the office said, adding it would “not be releasing further information.”

The alleged incident comes as the Secret Service is under immense scrutiny following two assassination attempts on President Donald Trump. The shooting at a Trump rally in July ― which nicked his ear, killed one man and injured two others ― led to the agency’s director, Kimberly Cheatle, to resign, saying she takes “full responsibility for the security lapse.”

Related...