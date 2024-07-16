Secret Service denies blaming local police for Trump rally shooting

The Secret Service said Tuesday that it was "deeply grateful" to local police officers who ran toward the gunman at former President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Pennsylvania and denied blaming local authorities for the deadly rampage.

Trump was wounded, one attendee was killed, and two others were critically wounded before a Secret Service sniper fatally shot Thomas Matthew Crooks, who had been shooting from a roof outside the Butler Farm Show grounds in the Pittsburgh suburb of Butler. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, in an interview Monday on ABC News, said local police had been in the building and were "responsible for the outer perimeter of the building."

The statement drew criticism from Patrick Yoes, national president of the Fraternal order of Police. Yoes said federal, state and local officers at the scene acted "heroically."

"This was not a failure of the local, state or federal officers on the ground who responded to the shots fired at former President Trump," Yoes said in a statement. "This is a failure at the management or command level who failed to secure an obvious weakness in the security of this event."

The Secret Service, in a statement early Tuesday morning, appeared to walk back the blame.

"We are deeply grateful to the officers who ran toward danger to locate the gunman and to all our local partners for their unwavering commitment," the agency's statement read. "Any news suggesting the Secret Service is blaming local law enforcement for Saturday's incident is simply not true."

Developments:

∎ The Republican National Convention enters its second day Tuesday, one day after Trump made his first public appearance since the shooting.

∎ Video posted from the scene to social media shows civilians calling out to police that someone was on the roof moments before the shooting started. Cheatle said "a very short period of time" passed between then and when Crooks began shooting.

∎ Cheatle also acknowledged that as Secret Service director "the buck stops with me."

Biden rejects accusations in interview: Biden denies using violent anti-Trump rhetoric

The hunt for a motive continues

Authorities have yet to reveal a motive for the shooting. Despite scouring Crooks’ phone and computer search activity, authorities have been unable to determine why Crooks, a 20-year-old dietary aid at a nursing home with no criminal record, acted as he did. Interviews with family and friends have turned up no obvious motive, law enforcement sources told CNN.

Crooks, who lives in Bethel Park, about an hour from the shooting site, would have been eligible to cast his first presidential vote in the Nov. 5 election. Public records reflect a mixed politcal background, as Crooks was a registered Republican who a few years ago made a $15 donation to a Democratic Party cause. Records also show his father is a registered Republican and his mother a registered Democrat.

High anxiety: Can Trump and Biden lead us out of the moment we're in now?

Authorites fear violence could breed violence

The Department of Homeland Security and Federal Bureau of Investigation remain "concerned about the potential for follow-on or retaliatory acts of violence" following the shooting, Politico reported on Monday. The media outlet cited an internal agency bulletin it has viewed. The report added that "some online communities have threatened, encouraged, or referenced acts of violence in response" to the Saturday shooting at Trump's rally.

The four-page bulletin mentions no specific targets, but the bulletin notes that extremists have conducted or plotted attacks against “perceived political or ideological opponents” in the past.

Contributing: Reuters

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump shooting updates: Secret Service denies blaming local police