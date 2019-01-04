The Secret to Feeling Confident at the Gym This Year? A Matching Workout Set

Madeline Fass
These coordinated leggings, sports bras, and jackets will make it easy to fulfill your New Year’s resolution.

Thanks to models and celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Dua Lipa, the trend of dressing in sporty, comfortable layers—also known as athleisure—isn’t going anywhere in 2019. That said, putting together an effortless, perfectly coordinated workout look (whether you’re actually working out or just running errands) is easier said than done. The best time-saving trick? Buy a matching set in classic black or a bright, statement-making color. It’s the easiest way to look put together on the go, despite the fact that you didn’t give it much thought at all.

When you’re shopping for “full looks” in activewear, consider a coordinating bra top and leggings, like Tory Sport’s emerald green set, or maybe throw on a matching jacket by Koral or PE Nation. Even better? By trading your old leggings and mismatched T-shirts for these sleek, streamlined sets, you’ll finally slim down your overstuffed workout drawer. Here, we found 12 head-to-toe outfits to kickstart your New Year’s resolution in style; shop them all below.

Photo: Getty Images
Adidas Originals cropped hoodie, $60, farfetch.com; Adidas Originals styling complements crop top, $72, farfetch.com; Adidas Originals high-rise stirrup leggings, $52, farfetch.com.
Photo: Courtesy of farfetch.com; Courtesy of farfetch.com; Courtesy of farfetch.com
Tory Sport seamless cami long bra, $68, toryburch.com; Tory Sport side-pocket chevron leggings, $138, toryburch.com.
Photo: Courtesy of toryburch.com; Courtesy of toryburch.com
Koral Rotation versatility bra, $95, koral.com; Koral space matte sweatshirt, $180, koral.com; Koral Teazer high-rise energy leggings, $125, koral.com.
Photo: Courtesy of koral.com; Courtesy of koral.com; Courtesy of koral.com
Outdoor Voices tri-tone slash-back crop top, $55, nordstrom.com; Outdoor Voices ⅞ Springs leggings, $85, nordstrom.com.
Photo: Courtesy of nordstrom.com; Courtesy of nordstrom.com
P.E. Nation slouchy jacket, $200, nordstrom.com; P.E. Nation Overtime cropped bra, $130, nordstrom.com; P.E. Nation The Chase leggings, $140, goop.com.
Photo: Courtesy of nordstrom.com; Courtesy of nordstrom.com; Courtesy of goop.com
Live the Process block cropped tank top, $97, mytheresa.com; Live the Process geometric shorts, $77, mytheresa.com.
Photo: Courtesy of mytheresa.com; Courtesy of mytheresa.com
The Upside color-blocked matte dance bra, $44, bandier.com;The Upside color-blocked matte midi pants, $74, bandier.com.
Photo: Courtesy of bandier.com; Courtesy of bandier.com
Uniqlo x Alexander Wang Heattech bra, $13, uniqlo.com; Uniqlo x Alexander Wang Heattech ribbed sleeveless top, $10, uniqlo.com; Uniqlo x Alexander Wang Heattech ribbed leggings, $13, uniqlo.com.
Photo: Courtesy of uniqlo.com; Courtesy of uniqlo.com; Courtesy of uniqlo.com
Gymshark Dreamy sports bra, $35, gymshark.com; Gymshark Dreamy leggings, $45, gymshark.com.
Photo: Courtesy of gymshark.com; Courtesy of gymshark.com
Girlfriend Collective Paloma sports bra, $38, nordstrom.com; Girlfriend Collective high-waisted ⅞ leggings, $68, nordstrom.com.
Photo: Courtesy of nordstrom.com; Courtesy of nordstrom.com
LNDR all-seasons sports bra, $95, nordstrom.com; LNDR all-seasons jacket, $200, nordstrom.com; LNDR all-seasons leggings, $150, nordstrom.com.
Photo: Courtesy of nordstrom.com; Courtesy of nordstrom.com; Courtesy of nordstrom.com
ALO peak asymmetrical sports bra, $54, nordstrom.com; ALO airbrush high-waist leggings, $82, nordstrom.com.
Photo: Courtesy of nordstrom.com; Courtesy of nordstrom.com
Year of Ours The Kimberly bra, $62, carbon38.com; Year of Ours The Cameron capris, $92, carbon38.com.
Photo: Courtesy of carbon38.com; Courtesy of carbon38.com
