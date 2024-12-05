USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.
'Secret Level': Video games featured, what to know about Prime Video anthology
A new animated series is transporting viewers into the worlds of more than a dozen video games.
"Secret Level," an animated anthology series from Tim Miller, the creator of Netflix's award-winning series "Love, Death & Robots," premieres this month on Amazon Prime Video.
The anthology's episodes take inspiration from a variety of games, from Pac-Man to Dungeons & Dragons to Unreal Tournament, and feature a star-studded voice cast. Each short in the series is adapted from a game or franchise, pulling together a story from that game's setting, characters or general themes. The visuals and tone of the storytelling in "Secret Level" vary depending on the source material. Miller’s Blur Studio worked with Amazon MGM Studios to produce the series.
Here are some key things to know about "Secret Level," including the games it features, when episodes drop and its cast:
'Secret Level' release date and how to watch
"Secret Level" will premiere on Dec. 10 on Amazon's streaming service Prime Video with the first eight episodes. Prime will release the remaining episodes a week later on Dec. 17.
How many episodes are there?
The anthology has 15 episodes of shorts. The runtime for the episodes averages about 13 minutes, but they range from seven to nearly 20 minutes.
What video games are featured in 'Secret Level'?
The series draws from a mix of games, old and new, including:
Pac-Man
Warhammer 40,000
Mega Man
Concord
Dungeons & Dragons
Sifu
New World: Aeternum
Unreal Tournament
Crossfire
Armored Core
The Outer Worlds
Exodus
Spelunky
Honor of Kings
PlayStation Studios games
Who is in the series?
Quite a few familiar names are included in the voice cast of "Secret Level," including:
Keanu Reeves (from "The Matrix," "John Wick")
Arnold Schwarzenegger (from "The Terminator")
Kevin Hart (from "Jumanji")
Ariana Greenblatt (from "Barbie," "Ahsoka")
Ricky Whittle (from "American Gods")
Claudia Doumit (from "The Boys")
Michael Beach (from "The Perfect Couple," "Waiting to Exhale")
Gabriel Luna (from "The Last of Us")
Emily Swallow (from "The Mandalorian")
Patrick Schwarzenegger (from "The White Lotus")
Merle Dandridge (from "The Last of Us," "Greenleaf")
