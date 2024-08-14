The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Include #MomTok, Drinking and ‘Soft Swinging’ — Watch Hulu Trailer

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives are about to become a whole lot less secret, to look at a first trailer for the unscripted Hulu series that will be dropping all eight episodes on Friday, Sept. 6.

Co-produced by Jeff Jenkins Productions (which previously brought you Bling Empire, The McBee Dynasty and My Unorthodox Life), The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives promises to take you inside the “scandalous world of a group of Mormon mom influencers” (aka #MomTok) as it “implodes when they get caught in the midst of a swinging sex scandal that makes international headlines.”

In the wake of that sexposure, “their sisterhood is shook to its core,” reads the official synopsis. “Faith, friendship and reputations are all on the line. Will #MomTok be able to survive and continue to give the rulebook a run for its money, or will this group fall from grace?”

The titular Mormon wives at the heart of the Hulu series are Taylor Frankie Paul (@taylorfrankiepaul, who has 4.1 million TikTok followers), Demi Engemann (@demilucymay_), Jennifer Affleck (@jenniferaffleckk, 1.1M followers), Jessi Ngatikaura (@_justjessiiii), Layla Taylor (@laylaleannetaylor), Mayci Neeley (@maycineeley, 1.3M followers), Mikayla Mathews (@mikaylamatthews, 2.4M followers) and Whitney Leavitt (@whitneyleavitt, 2M followers).

Watch the trailer above and then tell us if you’re curious to learn more about The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.