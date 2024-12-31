The secret to sticking to New Year’s resolutions revealed

Sleep is the key to keeping up New Year’s resolutions, experts have found, after finding people revert back to bad habits when they are tired.

Around three quarters of people are expected to start the year with better intentions, with many vowing to eat more healthily, exercise or be more cautious with their money.

Yet, according to YouGov, only around one third of people will actually stick to their plans, with many breaking their resolve by February.

Now, the University of Surrey has discovered that people are more likely to slip back into old habits when they are feeling tired.

Researchers followed more than 100 people for a week, and texted them at random times to find out what they were up to, and gauge their sleepiness levels. All had also been asked about their sleep patterns at the beginning of the study.

Those getting less sleep and feeling tired were more likely to be engaging in habitual behaviours such as watching TV rather than exercising, or eating junk food rather than picking healthier choices.

“When we’re trying to make positive changes to our behaviour, feeling drowsy can put us at real risk of lapsing back into our old, unwanted bad habits,” said Dr Benjamin Gardner, director of the Habit Application and Theory group at the University of Surrey.

“Lapsing can cause us to lose confidence in our ability to change and make us give up.”

Want to actually eat healthier in 2025? Then getting more than six hours sleep a night could be the key - Philippe Turpin

Researchers believe sleep is important for resolutions because when the brain is tired, it switches to autopilot, reverting to habitual, tried and tested ways of operating to save energy.

Tiredness also makes self-control more difficult, so tempting, but unhealthy, behaviours become more difficult to resist.

The good news, however, is that once healthy habits become ingrained, the brain will also choose to repeat those even if it is fatigued, because they start to seem like the easy option.

“Our study shows this definitively: people were more likely to act habitually when they reported feeling sleepy,” said Dr Amanda Rebar, co-author and associate professor of health promotion education at the University of South Carolina.

“While this can result in higher levels of good habits, it can also lead individuals to fall back on bad habits.

More than a third of Britons sleep for less than six hours a night, according to The Sleep Council, while up to 20 per cent of people suffer from extreme daytime sleepiness.

For those working toward New Year’s resolutions, the researchers recommend getting enough sleep to ensure the alertness required to support new habits and maintain the willpower to fend off bad ones.

Once those new habits become established, they are more likely to be relied upon when sleepiness strikes.

Dr Rebar added: “Acting in line with our preferences requires wilful determination.

“Feeling sleepy diminishes our ability to exert that determination over other competing desires and temptations. That can lead us to act habitually, in a way that goes against our goals.

“When our ability to control what we do is depleted by sleepiness, we tend to act more on autopilot, with minimal forethought.”

The research was published in the journal of Sleep Research.