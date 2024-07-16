Secret Service Toss Trump Shoe Off Stage After Rally Shooting

Former President Donald Trump was heard asking for his shoes back after the Secret Service appeared to have tossed one off the stage shortly after shots rang out during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13.

Footage captured by a rally attendee shows the moment a Secret Service agent appears to toss one of Trump’s shoes off the platform where he was being covered by other agents. “Let me get my shoes,” Trump can be heard saying.

The video then shows Trump pumping his fist into the air, drawing cheers from the crowd.

Trump said on Truth Social that he had been shot in the ear at the rally.

At least one spectator was killed, and two others injured, the Secret Service confirmed. The FBI said it is leading the investigation into the incident. Credit: Anonymous via Storyful

