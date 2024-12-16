Secretary Buttigieg reflects on legacy, applies for Global Entry as he exits DOT

Zach Wichter, USA TODAY
Updated ·10 min read

Pete Buttigieg has been a particularly consequential secretary of the Department of Transportation. During his tenure, the agency passed a slew of new consumer protections and generally took a more active posture in regulating and penalizing the industries under its umbrella.

As Buttigieg prepares to return to life as a private citizen, he sat down with USA TODAY in New York to reflect on his time at the department and talk about what he hopes travelers will see out of the next administration. He also said he's mentally preparing himself to be a regular member of the traveling public again – he just applied for Global Entry – and took a moment to remind everyone why fish culverts, which his department funds in places where fishing is a major industry and recreational activity, are so important.

This transcript has been edited for length and clarity.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg reflects on his time at the department before the new administration change.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg reflects on his time at the department before the new administration change.

Question: You've passed and implemented a lot of consumer protections during your tenure as transportation secretary. Which of those provisions make you the proudest?

Answer: Well, I'm really proud of the automatic refund rule and now law for two reasons. One is the simple fact that people get their money. But what's great about this provision is there's an indirect effect, too, which is by changing the default to make refunds automatic, it actually changes the economics of the flight such that an airline has to think twice about something like realistic scheduling.

I also think that the dashboard work was a powerful lesson in how good information and transparency can lead to very concrete results because, within days of us putting the airlines on notice about the dashboard, they actually changed their written policies, which are now enforceable and backed by our department.

What should travelers know about how the consumer protections your department implemented may change under a new administration? Are you worried about them being rolled back?

Every good policy that we believe in, I'm worried about policy change in the future, but I would say a couple of things that should be reassuring.

One: When it comes to things like the refund rule, that's not just a rule, that's a law now. It's backed by the FAA reauthorization, which means automatic refund provisions are something that would take an act of Congress to undo, and they were done on a bipartisan basis.

The second thing I would say is this work has such bipartisan support among the traveling public that there would be real consequences to undercutting it.

One of the biggest struggles we've seen during your tenure has been with FAA staffing. What's the trajectory there?

To put it succinctly, FAA staffing had been on a trajectory of decline, then it stabilized under the Biden administration, and now it's actually going up. It's not that we got it done overnight, it's that we changed the trajectory from a problem that was getting worse to a problem that's getting better.

I'm not here to pretend that problems in some air traffic control sectors are not real. They are. They're something I've had my hair on fire about sometimes, and that's why we acted and changed the structure.

Anytime there's a legitimate critique or an issue that's under our control, of course we want to deal with it, and we want it, but they can't be used as an excuse to minimize the extent to which airlines need to take responsibility for what they do.

Under the Biden administration, we saw JetBlue and Spirit's merger not go through. Alaska and Hawaiian's did. What do you see as the future of airline mergers?

If you have regulatory authorities, then that means you also have responsibilities, and there were tools the DOT hadn't picked up that I thought we should, and that's why we got involved in JetBlue-Spirit. We saw an industry that's consolidated again and again and again, and you know – whether we're talking about railroads, whether talking about airlines, whether talking about ocean shippers or, for that matter, whether we're talking about the agriculture industry – nothing good comes of losing competition.

And so we got involved, but based on a lot of market analysis and legal analysis, so we're not dogmatic about it – which is why in the end there was a different answer on Alaska-Hawaiian, but that one too, we were not going to let that go forward without strong passenger protections.

At the time of deregulation it was confidently predicted that there would be something like 100 airlines competing in the U.S. market, and it just isn't what happened. I think the fewer players you have, the more hands-on policymakers need to be to keep them honest.

Speaking of airline mileage programs, how's it going with the investigation into those consumer protections?

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg reflects on his time at the department before the new administration change.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg reflects on his time at the department before the new administration change.

So the deadline has come and they've all submitted something. Now our team is working to gauge whether what they submitted is adequate to the request.

The bottom line is that the airlines owe not just the DOT but the public some transparency about these programs that, in many cases, have become more profitable for them than the part of their business related to actually flying airplanes.

These are part of our savings for so many passengers. It's how Chasten and I are hoping to take a vacation after this job wraps up.

If you have cash in the bank, that's protected as a deposit by the FDIC, but if you have miles in an account, there is a company that could change them pretty much arbitrarily.

The biggest question is: Have they been doing that? Anecdotally, most of us have noticed that it takes more miles, and it seems to be harder to book a ticket than it was 10 or 20 years ago. But we don't make policy based on anecdotes, which is exactly why we're requesting the data.

What happens to this work once Trump is inaugurated?

That's where the public needs to ask the incoming administration, "Hey, what did you do with this?"

I would not presume or expect that a different administration will handle these processes, decisions or data the same way I would have, but these processes are underway. This data is coming in. The public wants to know: What are you going to do about it?

What do you see as your biggest legacy?

Three things in particular:

  • The infrastructure package. We're past the 1,500 mark in terms of just the number of airports alone that we're making improvements to. That's just the airports. We're sitting next to one of the biggest public works projects in modern American history in the Hudson tunnels, which did not have funding at the start of the Biden administration. But also there are these six-figure projects that are fixing an intersection somewhere that's going to save lives.

  • That brings me to the second and least-publicized of the important things that we've done, which is reversing the rise in roadway deaths in this country. We're at nine consecutive quarters of that number going down. We are rightly up in arms when something happens on an airplane and someone could have gotten hurt, and yet we let a full airplane's worth of people die every day in car crashes on our roads. We have a long way to go, but we have consistently improved as a country on that.

  • And then third is the use of our tools, enforcement and transparency to make things better for airline passengers, railroad workers and a lot of other people who count on this department for protection.

What's next for you and Chasten?

I love this job, but it is very 24/7, so I'm ready to catch my breath. I'm ready to spend more time with our kids. I have not made any big life decisions, and I won't until I've had a little more time.

Where's on your travel bucket list?

So many. Around the U.S., I can't get enough of New Mexico.

Two places I hadn't been to or hadn't been too much were Alaska and Hawaii, which I think are fascinating.

There's any number of places around world I'd be happy to explore or see more of.

You must be looking forward to doing some traveling without a whole entourage.

Yeah. Although I will also have to get used to it. I will have to get reacquainted with TSA checkpoints. I just had to sit and do my Global Entry interview.

You would think that that would just come as a perk. Like, once you've been transportation secretary, you just sort of get Global Entry for life.

I think my credit card covers the fee, so that's nice, but you still have to fill out the little form like everybody else online and go get your picture taken and do your fingerprints, which is only fair.

As a regular passenger, what kind of policies or changes that you weren't able to implement do you hope to see to improve your own travels?

Well, I'd love to see the follow-through on the family seating work that we've set into motion. We're still working on it, by the way. Especially as a parent of toddlers, I really care about that both policy-wise and personally.

As a private citizen, I'll also have a lot at stake in the transparency and fairness of these miles and points programs.

The truth is these things are important and interesting to work on. But the only thing that really matters is: Can it continue to be the case that every time I step onto an airplane I know that I'm participating in the safest way to travel? The rest is pretty secondary compared to safety.

You've been doing a lot of these interviews as your tenure comes to a close. What's one thing you haven't gotten to talk enough about?

There should be more written about the fish culverts.

About what?

Fish culverts.

Oh, the fish culverts.

Yeah, we're doing culverts. It's a big deal, especially for anadromous fish.

(Editor's note: a fish culvert is a tunnel-like structure that helps fish bypass an obstacle like a road or railroad.)

Whether you're in Michigan and you're just really into trout, or whether you're in the Pacific Northwest or Alaska and your livelihood or even culture is related to fish, it's actually a really important program. Maybe not considered the sexiest to many, but we have so many things like that. I understand why they don't rate as much attention as the multi-billion-dollar projects, but I think that stuff is really important as part of the bread and butter.

On a somewhat more sober note: the broader resilience agenda. In a world where a 1,000-year flood happens every other year, we're not just putting a road back the exact same place and way every time it gets washed out, we're actually going to move it. We've put billions of dollars into that, but that's going to be more part of the story for the next many years, and I think that deserves a little more attention than it gets.

Zach Wichter is a travel reporter for USA TODAY based in New York. You can reach him at zwichter@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pete Buttigieg says safety record is his proudest DOT legacy

Latest Stories

  • Prince Edward to miss James, Earl of Wessex's special day

    Prince Edward is set to miss his son James, Earl of Wessex's 17th birthday this week. Find out why…

  • DOT finalizes rule for 'dignified air travel': What wheelchair users can expect

    The Transportation Department has finalized a rule aimed at making travel safer and easier for passengers with disabilities.

  • Canada finance minister quits after clash with Trudeau, deals blow to government

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland quit on Monday after clashing with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on issues including how to handle possible U.S. tariffs, dealing another blow to an already unpopular government. In a stinging resignation letter, Freeland dismissed Trudeau's push for increased spending as a political gimmick that could hurt Ottawa's ability to deal with the 25% import tariffs U.S. President-elect Donald Trump says he will impose. Freeland said she was quitting in the wake of a meeting last Friday with Trudeau, who asked her to take on a lesser post after the two had argued for weeks over spending.

  • Chrystia Freeland's unexpected resignation sparks stunned reactions from all sides

    Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland's resignation from cabinet sent shock waves through Ottawa on Monday."Chrystia Freeland is a good friend, someone I work with very closely … This news has hit me really hard," Transport Minister and Treasury Board President Anita Anand said on her way into a cabinet meeting.Freeland announced her resignation in a letter written to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that she posted to social media. In that letter, Freeland said Trudeau told

  • Senate Intel Committee Blocks CIA Job for RFK Jr. Daughter-in-Law

    Robert F. Kennedy Jr‘s elaborate scheme to get his daughter-in-law a top job at the CIA is coming apart at the seams, after the Senate Intelligence Committee reportedly blocked the move. Axios reported last Tuesday that the Department of Health and Human Services secretary nominee has been back-channeling support to get his former campaign manager Amaryllis Fox Kennedy nominated to deputy director of the intelligence agency under John Ratcliffe. The move is reportedly part of an effort to uncove

  • Postal workers 'very confused, very angry' about imposed end to strike

    Craig Dyer, president of local 126 of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers, says he does not like the back-to-work order facing his union's membership. (Curtis Hicks/CBC)A St. John's union leader says striking postal workers in his shop are not at all happy about a labour board decision that will force an end Tuesday to a month-long strike.Craig Dyer said Monday that the members he had spoken with were "very confused, very angry that the government will take away the rights to negotiate a collec

  • Family of Mississauga man imprisoned in Dubai is determined to bring him home

    The family of a Mississauga man sentenced to life imprisonment in Dubai is fighting to bring him home. The 64-year-old was jailed after airport officials found cannabis in his bag while he was on a layover to South Africa. CBC’s Tyler Cheese has more.

  • Sean Fraser to leave federal cabinet as PMO pushes to add Mark Carney

    Housing Minister Sean Fraser will announce on Monday that he will not seek re-election in his Nova Scotia riding and will leave the federal cabinet during the next shuffle, CBC News has learned.Sources say that cabinet shuffle could happen as soon as Wednesday.The push to change Justin Trudeau's inner circle before the Christmas holidays comes as the prime minister and his senior advisers mount yet another effort to convince former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney to join the cabinet, accordi

  • Federal public servants vie for prized co-working spaces to avoid downtown commute

    Some federal public servants in Ottawa wait nearly an hour each morning for a coveted spot in one of the city's suburban co-working spaces rather than endure the commute to their government offices downtown.On a recent weekday morning, employees queued outside a co-working office at Place d'Orléans, each hoping to secure one of about 30 workspaces available on a first-come, first-served basis. The office opens at 7 a.m.Some sat on folding chairs as they waited for the door to open, while others

  • In the news today: Canada Post operations to resume Tuesday: company

    Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed...

  • Sanders tells Biden to consider preemptive pardons since Trump sounds like a ‘tin-pot dictator’

    Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) urged President Biden to pardon lawmakers who investigated President-elect Trump for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection. “You know, when Trump talks about sending to jail people who were on that Jan. 6 committee, that sounds like being a tin-pot dictator,” Sanders said during a Sunday morning appearance…

  • Republicans In Congress Are Talking Big About The First 100 Days. They’re Not Talking About All The Roadblocks.

    The process the GOP will need to use to push through President-elect Donald Trump’s priorities puts some big political and procedural hurdles in their way.

  • Trump nominees should ‘steer clear’ of undermining polio vaccine, McConnell says

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who had polio as a child, says any of President-elect Donald Trump’s nominees seeking Senate confirmation should “steer clear” of efforts to discredit the polio vaccine.

  • US appeals court judge rescinds retirement after Trump's win

    A U.S. appeals court judge has taken the rare step of revoking his decision to retire from active service on the bench, depriving Republican President-elect Donald Trump of the ability to fill a judicial vacancy. U.S. Circuit Judge James Wynn, an appointee of Democratic former President Barack Obama on the Richmond, Virginia-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, disclosed his decision in a letter to Democratic President Joe Biden on Friday. It marked the first time since Trump won the Nov. 5 election that a Democratic-appointed appellate judge had rescinded plans to take senior status, a form of semi-retirement for judges that creates vacancies presidents can fill.

  • Chrystia Freeland sends resignation letter to Trudeau, calls out "costly political gimmicks"

    In a statement, Freeland said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told her that he no longer wanted her to serve in the role.

  • Top aide to NYC mayor resigns months after prosecutors search her home and seize her phones

    NEW YORK (AP) — A top aide to New York Mayor Eric Adams abruptly resigned less than three months after investigators from the Manhattan district attorney’s office took her phones and searched her house as part of one of several probes that have enveloped City Hall.

  • 1 body recovered following landslide that displaced B.C. home

    Squamish RCMP say emergency crews have found the body of one of the residents whose home was hit by a landslide that closed the Sea to Sky Highway Saturday.In a statement issued Sunday evening, B.C. RCMP spokesperson Cpl. James Grandy said the search continued for a second person, also believed to be in the house, who remains unaccounted for. The Sea to Sky Highway (Highway 99) has reopened between Lions Bay and Brunswick Beach, B.C., after a landslide Saturday that officials say swept one home

  • Explainer-How Republicans plan to pass Trump's agenda through 'reconciliation'

    When President-elect Donald Trump's Republicans take control of the U.S. Congress next month, they plan to rely on a maneuver called "reconciliation" to achieve his ambitious tax-cutting and border-hardening goals over the opposition of Senate Democrats. WHAT IS RECONCILIATION? The U.S. Senate's "filibuster" rule requires 60 votes in the 100-seat chamber to advance most legislation.

  • Chrystia Freeland's resignation letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

    OTTAWA — Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland resigned from the Liberal cabinet on Monday, posting her resignation letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on social media. Here is the letter:

  • South Korean leaders seek calm after Yoon is impeached

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s opposition leader offered Sunday to work with the government to ease the political tumult as officials sought to reassure allies and markets, a day after the opposition-controlled parliament voted to impeach conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol over a short-lived attempt to impose martial law.