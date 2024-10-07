Section of A27 closed after death of a man

A key route through Sussex is closed as police respond to an incident in which a man died.

The A27 is closed in both directions at Shoreham, following the incident.

Sussex Police said a closure is in place on the eastbound carriageway between the Lancing Manor roundabout and westbound at Hangleton.

A westbound closure is in place at the Holmbush roundabout and also at the Shoreham flyover.

The force added drivers should use alternative routes while emergency services are at the scene.

