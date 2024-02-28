Section VII sending three teams to New York state cheer championships
Donald Brashear fought in the NHL because that was his job, not because he wanted to drop the gloves — which he did more than all but seven players to ever play in the league. “Fighting was never the most important thing in my life,” Brashear said. “But I did it anyway and I found a role in that.” Brashear picked the fight that started the 2004 brawl between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Ottawa Senators, which still holds the NHL record for the most penalty minutes in a game (419). A generatio
LAKELAND, Fla. — Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah allowed four earned runs over 1 2/3 innings in his first start of the pre-season Tuesday afternoon against the Detroit Tigers. Manoah, who was demoted twice last season after an all-star campaign in 2022, hit three batters and allowed a walk and three hits in a 6-4 loss at Publix Field. He was pulled after 38 pitches. Ryan Vilade put the Tigers ahead with a two-run single in the eighth inning off Brandon Eisert (0-1), one of eight Toron
CALGARY — Jennifer Jones bid a reluctant goodbye to a curling stage where she's performed brilliantly in her career. Her Manitoba team's exit in Sunday's 5-4 loss to Rachel Homan in the Scotties Tournament of Hearts final marked the end of an era in women's curling. The 49-year-old from Winnipeg declared before the Canadian women's championship in Calgary that her 18th appearance was her last. Jones intends to retire from team curling after this season, although she will continue to curl mixed d
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The 2004 brawl between the Philadelphia Flyers and Ottawa Senators still holds the NHL record for the most penalty minutes in a game in NHL history with 419. It ended with 21 fighting majors, 20 ejections and a handful more misconduct penalties. Only one suspension was doled out. Twenty years later, those who were there recall how it all went down. WHAT LED TO IT On Feb. 26, Ottawa's Martin Havlat high-sticked Philadelphia's Mark Recchi in the head. He was suspended for two g
The offensive artistry of Auston Matthews has reached the point where even hyperbole seems almost plausible. “Everything he's shooting,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said recently, “is going in the net.” With 52 tallies through 56 games, the Toronto Maple Leafs' goal-scoring marvel is on pace to become a rare member of the 70-goal club, joining the ranks of hockey royalty such as Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux.
LAKELAND, Fla. — Toronto Blue Jays reliever Erik Swanson has left the team to be with his family after his son, Toby, suffered serious injuries after he was hit by a car on Sunday. The four-year-old boy remained in critical condition at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg, Fla., Clearwater Police said Tuesday in a news release. "Thanks to the incredible work from Clearwater first responders, Toby is on the road to recovery and is surrounded by his family," Blue Jays manager J
REGINA — A case of old hockey cards containing the game's Great One has fetched more than $3.7 million after it was uncovered in a Regina home. Heritage Auctions says the winning bidder bought the case of 16 sealed boxes of O-Pee-Chee's 1979 hockey card collection, amounting to more than 10,000 cards. The auctioneer says the case could include 25 or more highly coveted Wayne Gretzky rookie cards. A man in Regina had kept the case in a packed storage room. The auctioneer says the longtime collect
There's little danger of Winnipeg losing a National Hockey League franchise a second time, experts in the business of professional sports say in the wake of comments about low ticket sales from Jets co-owner Mark Chipman.After selling out almost every game for the first nine seasons after the NHL returned to Winnipeg, average attendance at home games this season is 13,140 fans, which works out to 86 per cent of the hockey seating capacity at Canada Life Centre.Some of the tickets the Jets are se