Mighty storm threatens the East Coast with wicked winds, heavy rain

For those on the East Coast, now is a good time to tie down any loose outdoor decor on the yard or put it inside for the time being.

An expansive storm, which will impact Quebec this weekend, has put the Maritimes on notice for a direct hit on Monday. It will bring powerful wind gusts that could likely even exceed 100 km/h in some areas, alongside some heavy precipitation.

If you have any outdoor holiday decorations, ensure they are tied down or bring them indoors. Also, brace for power outages as intense wind gusts will certainly be strong enough to cause them.

Temperatures set to soar with arrival of gusty, southerly winds

A Texas low will bring a significant amount of moisture and extremely mild air to Atlantic Canada by Monday, but it will come with a major and dangerous price.

The precipitation will begin late Sunday evening, with the heaviest rain happening Monday morning. The current track of the storm is bringing the heaviest rain through central and northern New Brunswick, where close to 60 mm will fall.

While the heart of the system will move north into Quebec and then into Labrador, we’ll still see tropical moisture and strong wind gusts moving into the Maritimes late Sunday into the day Monday.

Mild temperatures will lure lots of people outside, as temperatures will be incredibly mild ahead of the system –– pushing into the mid-teens as warm, southerly winds draw tropical and moist air mass into the region.

While it’s noteworthy warmth for this time of year, most communities will steer clear of setting any monthly temperature records. The warmest temperatures on record during December hover in the mid-teens for most of the Maritimes.

The most dangerous aspect of the storm won’t be the rain, but the powerful winds ahead of the cold front.

Take note of the wind gusts exceeding 100 km/h in parts of the Maritimes on Monday afternoon and evening.

A strong, low-level jet stream sweeps across the region, and some of these gusts will mix down as damaging winds, causing power outages across the area.

Winds will ease Monday night across the Maritimes, but will remain gusty across Newfoundland into Tuesday.

Take a moment this weekend to secure or bring inside any holiday decorations that may blow around in Monday’s high winds. Inflatable yard decorations are particularly vulnerable to taking flight on a windy day.

While the winds are the biggest story, we’ll also have to contend with some heavy precipitation before the winds crank up.

Most of the Maritimes will see periods of rain, but the heaviest is expected over northern and central New Brunswick. Cold air slipping in behind the system will bring snow to the Gaspé Peninsula and possibly to portions of far northern New Brunswick.

Temperatures will cool abruptly behind the cold front with strong winds that will make it feel much chillier. Conditions will remain around or just below seasonal for the remainder of the week.

Stay with The Weather Network for all the latest on your forecast across Atlantic Canada.

