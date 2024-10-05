Security cameras capture storm surge flooding Pinellas County home
KT Oliveira and her husband, George, evacuated prior to Hurricane Helene. They watched on their home security cameras as the surge flooded their home.
KT Oliveira and her husband, George, evacuated prior to Hurricane Helene. They watched on their home security cameras as the surge flooded their home.
The rapper remains behind bars
From a gesture of good will to a legal nightmare.
A London, Ont., man., who posted a selfie online showing him with a dying man in a Windsor hospital last year has received two months of jail time. Bubba Pollock is an activist who's protested against drag queens and drag storytimes. He was sentenced in a Windsor courtroom on Friday for his actions against Britt Leroux and the Windsor woman's terminally ill father."I'm happy that he's gonna be held responsible," Leroux said outside court. "I'm fearful that he's not going to learn anything in jai
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Aiden Bowles was stubborn, so even as Florida officials told residents of the barrier island north of St. Petersburg that Hurricane Helene's storm surge could be deadly, the retired restaurant owner stayed put.
Kirk is thousands of kilometres away, but its influence will reach Canadian shores this weekend
TORONTO — A Toronto woman is accused of killing three people over three days – allegedly targeting two of them at random – in three different southern Ontario cities this week, police said Friday as investigators work to determine if she could be linked to any other cases across the province.
A strong Pacific storm will survive the trek over the Rockies and will strengthen as it crosses the rest of the country
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard was found not guilty Friday of sexually assaulting a young woman in northeastern Ontario eight years ago, the culmination of a roughly two-week trial that saw both the singer and his accuser paint starkly different pictures of what happened.
Amanda Hovanec, 37, pleaded guilty to distributing a controlled substance that resulted in the death of her husband Timothy in April 2022
LONG BEACH, Wash. (AP) — Russ Lewis has picked up some strange things along the coast of Long Beach Peninsula in Washington state over the years: Hot Wheels bicycle helmets with feather tufts, life-size plastic turkey decoys made for hunters, colorful squirt guns.
PARIS (AP) — A French judge in the trial of dozens of men accused of raping an unconscious woman whose now former husband had repeatedly drugged her so that he and others could assault her decided on Friday to allow the public to see some of the video recordings of the alleged rapes.
After a major x-class solar flare caused an eruption from the Sun late on Tuesday, we may be in for another spectacular display of the Northern Lights in the nights ahead.
Wayne Fernandes is frustrated he's hit a "roadblock" with the Ontario Ministry of Transportation (MTO) in trying to get approval to clean up land along a section of Highway 401 near Guelph.While vacationing in Australia in the spring of 2023, Fernandes said, he noticed how pristine and litter free it was. He said he got "depressed" after returning to Canada and seeing the build-up of litter along the 401 while driving home to Guelph from the Toronto area's Pearson International Airport. Fernande
Images of Matej Radelic restraining the three distressed children made global headlines in March.
Jessica Barnes' husband Brandon Barnes has been charged with murder in connection with her death
Parents have turned their children in following flash mob robberies at several stores in the Los Angeles area, the LAPD says.
A big temperature pattern change is coming to parts of Ontario. Some will even see a transition from rain to snow!
The British businessman and his 18-year-old daughter were among seven people who died after the 'Bayesian' went down in the water in mid-August
Here’s what forecasters say.
A homeless man is on trial accused of the rape and manslaughter of Natalie Shotter.