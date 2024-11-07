Security in Palm Beach County will remain high as Trump becomes president-elect and enters second term
Since July, the Town of Palm Beach has spent approximately $3,600 per day on law enforcement and fire rescue resources.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump has promised sweeping action in a second administration.
The far-right congresswoman marked Trump's victory by telling a whopper.
The Democratic former senator explained what Donald Trump had "figured out."
President Joe Biden is not too old to know what he has done. No matter how dimmed he may be by age, he has to know that he should have just stepped down after one good term. The Democrats then could have then selected somebody the usual way, with primaries.
CNN commentator Van Jones launched into another emotional election-night monologue as polls showed Donald Trump was likely gong to take over the presidency, telling his fellow panelists Wednesday will mark a new day of terror for certain groups the former president targeted during his campaign. “They thought tomorrow morning they’re going to walk out with their shoulders back a little bit, maybe able to breathe for the first time and feel like they belong someplace,” Jones said just before 1 a.m
He believes he can take the "corruption" out of them.
Our democratic institutions are not ready for what comes next. Neither are the American people.
Donald Trump's niece posted two sentences online.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders issued a scathing statement on what he called the Democratic Party's "disastrous" campaign after Vice President Kamala Harris lost the presidential election to former President Donald Trump. The independent, who caucuses with Democrats, said it "should come as no great surprise that a Democratic Party which has abandoned working class people would find that the working class has abandoned them."
The MSNBC host watched the clip three times in a row as she processed it.
Trump's promises on China as well as ending wars in Ukraine and the Middle East will soon be put to the test.
The former first daughter is no longer in politics
Donald Trump’s daughter talked about peace, love, and positivity, and you know what happened.
Jai Chabria, who has served as an adviser to J.D. Vance, now poised to become the next vice-president of the United States as Donald Trump closes in on the presidency, calls Canada a ‘great ally’ and says the country can expect a good relationship with the U.S. under a Trump-Vance administration.
The male faces of America’s first 44 presidents flashed across the big screen one after the other in black and white, before the sound of breaking glass filled the arena, revealing Hillary Clinton’s smiling face in full technicolor. The message to the Democratic National Convention in 2016 was clear. As the first female presidential candidate of a major U.S. political party, Clinton was destined to break the glass ceiling that had stood firm since George Washington took his oath on the balcony o
There could be positive signs for Kamala Harris in the quaint New Hampshire town of Dixville Notch, which traditionally votes first in the nation at a few minutes after midnight. The result was still a tie, and it’s way too early to draw any firm conclusions, but out of the tiny voting pool of six people, four were registered as Republicans and just two as Democrats. One of the Republicans switched sides to vote for the VP. Harris will hope that she can repeat the trick and win over hundreds of
Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert—among Donald Trump’s most ardent and extreme backers—raised eyebrows when she declared that “we must rally behind President Trump to secure his third term” after she won another term in Congress on Tuesday night. The Constitution limits presidents to serving two terms. Although Boebert’s comment on Facebook seemed to express hope that Trump would somehow remain in office beyond 2028, it’s also possible she actually intended to falsely suggest that Trump had won a thi
Donald Trump Jr. suggested he won’t stick around the United States if Kamala Harris win the 2024 presidential election. “If we don’t win, then I’ll probably, you know, the way the Democrats function, I’m going to have to fly to a non-extradition country and just, you know, take up shop there so I don’t end up in the gulags with Elon and everyone else,” Trump Jr. said in a TikTok live Tuesday. The former president’s son caveated the comment by claiming he was “only partially kidding.”
The ex-Trump lawyer appeared to show a lot of audacity on Election Day.
The Ukrainian military carried out a drone attack on Russian warships in the Caspian Sea for the first time on Wednesday.