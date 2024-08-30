New security policy for St. Lucie County school sporting events
New security policy for St. Lucie County school sporting events
New security policy for St. Lucie County school sporting events
The four-time Canadian Olympic legend may not have won any medals in Paris, but she certainly didn't leave the Games empty handed.
A one-time Miss Teen USA contestant mocked for her stuttering answer to a judge’s question has shamed JD Vance for resurfacing her ordeal and using it to attack Kamala Harris.Caitlin Upton was 18 and competing in the Miss Teen USA 2007 pageant when her stumbling response to a question about why some Americans couldn’t find their own country on the map became an early viral sensation.“I personally believe that U.S. Americans are unable to do so because, um, some people out there in our nation don
NHL player Johnny Gaudreau and his younger brother were killed on the eve of their sister’s wedding when they were hit by a suspected drunken driver while riding bicycles in their home state of New Jersey, police said Friday.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police used a tanklike vehicle with a battering ram to smash into a Southern California home and arrest the next-door neighbor of a couple living in a nudist community who were reported missing earlier this week, officials said Friday.
The incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday, Aug. 28, according to authorities
Michael Linklater and his son Amari Linklater made it through the most scrappy leg of The Amazing Race Canada Season 10 before being eliminated.
Gaudreau played 763 NHL games with the Flames and Blue Jackets.
Summerside police say they have laid additional charges against a man and woman accused of carrying out "the grandparent scam" to defraud people by saying their grandchildren were in legal trouble and needed bail money.A news release issued by Summerside Police Services on Friday said Luis Luciano David Cortez Abarca, 26, and Genesis Javiera Carvajal Tapia, 25, were each charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000.The charges were laid after two people in Summerside were defrauded of $6,000 eac
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and San Francisco 49ers running back, who faced off in the 2024 Super Bowl, are now playing for the same "home team"
The former goalie, who was paralyzed in the accident, has had a meteoric rise in rowing. On Friday, he made his inspirational Paralympic debut
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man convicted of killing a college freshman and raping the student's sister while the siblings camped in a national forest 30 years ago is scheduled to be executed Thursday.
The Edmonton Corn Maze closed Wednesday, after someone was fatally stabbed at the attraction Tuesday evening.Parkland RCMP were called about a stabbing at the corn maze near Spruce Grove, Alta., a city about 30 kilometres west of Edmonton, shortly after 7 p.m. MT, police said in a news release.The release offered little information about what transpired, but it said responding officers found an adult dead when they arrived. Cpl. Troy Savinkoff, an RCMP spokesperson, confirmed to CBC News Wednesd
A criminal court on the neighbouring island of Samui found Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, 30, guilty of the premeditated murder of Edwin Arrieta Arteaga, 44, whose body was cut up and concealed by the accused, a court statement said. Daniel Sancho is the son of Rodolfo Sancho, who starred in "El Ministerio del Tiempo" (The Ministry of Time) and actress Silvia Bronchalo.
Indiana Fever rookie guard Caitlin Clark is one of the best passers of her generation, as she showed off on this absolutely unreal assist to Fever teammate Lexie Hull. As her team played at home on Wednesday night against the Connecticut Sun,
A suspect in the murder of a Toronto-area woman whose burned remains were found earlier this month has fled Canada, police said Thursday, adding an international dimension to the weeks-long investigation.
Did the thief who took the Marchant family's MV-1 minivan know how special the vehicle is?The MV-1 is one of the only purpose-built wheelchair-accessible automobiles on the market today.The Marchant family says they were dismayed when it went missing Thursday morning. But by the end of the day, they say the car had been found by police. Chatham-Kent police say they responded to a vehicle parked by the Thames River on Thursday evening that they confirmed had been stolen from Windsor. Officers arr
If only this John Galliano-era trompe l'oeil look made an appearance in "Challengers."
Busts can destroy your fantasy football season. Here are five players to avoid when drafting this year.
Former Jets top prospect Rutger McGroarty made comments to media about newfound commitment to development following standstill with Jets about NHL ice-time
A hearing today is set to determine whether the trial of Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in 2022, will be moved out of Latah County, a location his attorneys argued would be unable to provide an unbiased jury for the long-awaited anticipated trial.