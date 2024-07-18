Security in our public spaces is too lax. That’s why I welcome Martyn’s Law

When you encounter the homespun public memorial to the victims of the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing in a corner of Manchester Victoria station, it’s almost impossible not to stop in your tracks, take in the loving tributes and well up with sadness – especially at the youth of so many whose lives were lost that day (May 22).

As a critic who has visited numerous arenas, including Manchester, to review comedy since then, and as someone who pretty much nightly has his rucksack searched on the way into major venues, I applaud the new tranche of counter-terrorism legislation, specifically ‘Martyn’s Law’, that formed part of the King’s Speech yesterday.

Because however passionately I want people to attend the shows that I recommend, my ongoing worry is that one dread day, another horrific tragedy will ensue – and I want the utmost done to ensure audiences are safe.

Developed and initially proposed during the last administration, with the new Labour government set to bring it to fruition, the law is, in part and as its name suggests, the product of a grieving mother’s love and public-minded concern. Figen Murray, who lost her son Martyn Hett that night, was appalled when – a year after the outrage – she attended a Manchester theatre show where no security checks were in operation; “I knew that pushing for improved security was where I would focus” she has written.

To be fair to the theatre industry, I’ve never had the impression that there was much complacency around the issue; ever since 9/11, and particularly since 7/7, all kinds of measures have been in place that weren’t part of the preventative culture even during the bad days of the IRA. There are now bag checks in the West End, and discreet protection measures, such as pavement protecting barriers and shrub pots where crowds congregate. But it doesn’t matter whether it’s Shaftesbury Avenue or downtown Salford, the system must be as thorough and watertight as possible.

Figen Murray, mother of Martyn Hett, and her husband Stuart, discussing Martyn's Law with Keir Starmer - PA

Just to recap, Martyn’s Law, also known as the Protect Duty, aims to mandate that publicly accessible locations take steps to protect patrons, whether it be through conducting risk assessments or implementing security measures. Though requirements will vary depending on the size of the venue, it formalises the duty of care and ensures a proactive approach, so that there is a continual assessment of needs. It also requires training to ensure that employees are equipped to handle potential threats effectively, with plans in place and an emphasis on vigilance.

And so far as I can tell it’s that human factor that remains the toughest challenge, the most essential yet the hardest thing to legislate for. I’m not going to name names but all too often there seems to be quite a lot of performative checking. Aside from high-tech scanners at some arenas, where there can also be a prohibition on large bags, the glances and bag gropes can seem perfunctory, like an am-dram airport check.

Martyn's Law aims to mandate that publicly accessible locations take steps to protect patrons

I’m often accused of being alarmist but, too often, the impression given is of laissez-faire. Indeed the primary focus in more recent years seems to have been on checking to ensure no alcohol gets smuggled in. If the Starmer administration ushers in a fully, if dully, compliant culture of robust caution, that can be no bad thing. I don’t actually think it’s fanciful to ask that Shaftesbury Avenue in particular be closed to non-permitted traffic during those crucial evening hours. London’s nightlife is as critical as it is vulnerable.

“It seems absurd to me that we have legislation that sets out how many toilets a venue must have and how food must be prepared, but nothing that holds those same venues responsible for having basic security in place,” Mrs Murray wrote when advocating for change. Quite – health and safety in recent years may have brought boons and jeers too but the wider picture matters more than ever: new pernicious political realities now prevail and it’s time to make vigorous anti-terror safeguarding the new normal, augmenting not impeding our great nights out.