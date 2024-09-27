Sedgwick County Park will travel back to Renaissance times this weekend for annual festival

Twice a year, Sedgwick County Park fills up with lords, ladies, knights, jousters and falconers for the Great Plains Renaissance Festival. The fall version of the event is on for Saturday and Sunday at the park and will feature all the fest favorites that fans have come to expect.

That’s not the only thing happening during the final weekend of September, though. Wichitans in search of fun can also attend concerts, visit a haunted island, even hang out with Elmo.

Here’s a list of some of the fun things happening in and around Wichita this weekend:

Great Plains Renaissance Festival

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sedgwick County Park, 6501 W. 21st St.

The fall installment of the Great Plains Renaissance & Scottish Festival happens this weekend from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m at Sedgwick County Park and, as usual, will feature jousting, jesters, blacksmiths, fire breathers, pirates, falconers, bagpipers and giant turkey legs. Adult one-day tickets are $12 in advance or $24 for a weekend pass. Kids passes for ages 12 and under are $6, but people who purchase an adult day ticket or weekend pass also get a free kids pass for a child age 12 and under. Advance tickets are available at www.greatplainsrenfest.com/onlinetickets. For more information and a full schedule of events, visit www.greatplainsrenfest.com

Two big shows for kids

Saturday and Sunday, Intrust Bank Arena, and Thursday, Park City Arena

Are your kids particular to Paw Patrol? Or do they prefer hanging out with Elmo and Cookie Monster? Either way, you can keep them entertained at two big shows headed for Wichita. One is “Paw Patrol Live!” It features Ryder and his crime fighting pup crew from the Nickelodeon cartoon and happens at 10 a.m. and noon Saturday and at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday at Intrust Bank Arena. Tickets range from $25 to $100 and are available at selectaseat.com, by phone at 316-755-7328, or in person at the Intrust Bank Arena Box Office. On Thursday, “Sesame Street Live” will land at Park City Arena, formerly known as Hartman Arena. The show, titled “Say Hello,” starts at 6 p.m., and doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets range from $30.50 to $70.50 at www.parkcityarena.com

Joe Nichols concert

8 p.m. Friday, Cotillion Ballroom, 11120 W. Kellogg

Country music star Joe Nichols will be in Wichita on Friday for a performance at the Cotillion. Nichols, whose career stretches back two decades, has six No. 1 hits to his name, including “The Impossible” and “Gimme That Girl.” His opening act will be Matt Jordan. The show starts at 8 p.m., and doors open at 7 p.m. It’s an all-ages show, and tickets are $35-$69 at thecotillion.com

Magic of Motown

7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theatre, 200 N. Broadway

The Magic of Motown will be recreated at a 7:30 p.m. show on Friday at Wichita’s Orpheum Theatre. The show will feature 15 vocalists and a six-piece band who perform hits from acts like Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross & The Supremes, Aretha Franklin and more. Audiences will hear songs including “Respect,” “Superstition,” “Heat Wave” and more. Tickets are $35 to $95 at selectaseat.com, by phone at 316-755-7328,or in person at the Intrust Bank Arena Box Office.

The return of Wicked Island

8 p.m.-midnight Fridays and Saturdays through October, O.J. Watson Park, 3022 S. McLean Blvd.

The annual Wicked Island haunted attraction at O.J. Watson Park opens this weekend, featuring a creepy walk through a haunted wooded island. It’s open from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday and Oct. 4-5, 11-12, 18-19 and 25-26. People can purchase tickets for a certain time period online at www.wickedwoodswichita.com/shop, and tickets also will be available at the gate from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. They’re $30 for adults and $25 for children. A fast-pass is $40.

Harvester Arts grand opening

6-9 p.m. Friday, The Lux, 120 E. First St.

Harvester Arts, an arts group that has operated at 215 N. Washington since 2015, has relocated to the former Candela event space at the Lux on the northwest corner of First and Market in downtown Wichita. It’s celebrating its new address at a grand opening event scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. The event will feature dancing, beverages, appetizers and more. Admission is free.