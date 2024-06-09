See the 2024 Sacramento Pride Festival kick off on Capitol Mall
Irene Adeline Milanez
·1 min read
Sacramento kicked off its annual LGBTQ+ Pride Festival, a two-day event, at Capitol Mall on Saturday.
The festival featured three stages with live music and entertainment like singer-songwriter Daya, who performed her debut single “Hide Away” on the Faces Pride Stage.
Booths featuring local businesses, food vendors and nonprofits such as Free Mom Hugs, an organization that offers support to the queer community, and other groups lined the mall. The event is organized by the Sacramento LGBT Community Center.
Attendees like Mona Dehaesus and Taylor Longmire wore rainbow clothes and accessories to celebrate Pride Month.
Outside the entrance for Pride, pro-Palestinian protesters called for solidarity between the LGBTQ+ community and their efforts.
The annual Pride parade begins at Southside Park on Sunday morning at 11 a.m., and the festival runs Sunday on the mall from noon to 6 p.m.
