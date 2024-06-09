See the 2024 Sacramento Pride Festival kick off on Capitol Mall

Sacramento kicked off its annual LGBTQ+ Pride Festival, a two-day event, at Capitol Mall on Saturday.

The festival featured three stages with live music and entertainment like singer-songwriter Daya, who performed her debut single “Hide Away” on the Faces Pride Stage.

Singer-songwriter Daya checks audio at the Faces Pride Stage at the 33rd annual Sacramento Pride festival on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

Booths featuring local businesses, food vendors and nonprofits such as Free Mom Hugs, an organization that offers support to the queer community, and other groups lined the mall. The event is organized by the Sacramento LGBT Community Center.

Two people hug at the Free Mom Hugs booth at the 33rd annual Sacramento Pride festival on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

Attendees like Mona Dehaesus and Taylor Longmire wore rainbow clothes and accessories to celebrate Pride Month.

Outside the entrance for Pride, pro-Palestinian protesters called for solidarity between the LGBTQ+ community and their efforts.

The annual Pride parade begins at Southside Park on Sunday morning at 11 a.m., and the festival runs Sunday on the mall from noon to 6 p.m.

Mona Dehaesus, center, and Taylor Longmire, right, explore the Sacramento Pride Festival on Capitol Mall on Saturday. The festival, which continues Sunday from noon to 6 p.m., features live music, DJs and drag shows. The annual Pride March starts Sunday at 11 a.m. at Southside Park and ends on 10th Street in front of the Capitol.

Members of the Sacramento Gay Men’s Chorus attend the 33rd annual Sacramento Pride festival on Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.

Pansexual, lesbian and gay flags wave during the 33rd annual Sacramento Pride festival on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

A person wearing a gay pride flag cape and a hat reading “I am Kenough” attends the 33rd annual Sacramento Pride festival on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

Attendees walk through Sacramento Pride festival on Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Sacramento.

A pro-Palestine protester waves a Pride flag in front of the 33rd annual Sacramento Pride festival on Saturday, June 8, 2024.