See Ariana Grande Fix Cynthia Erivo’s Gown on the Red Carpet as the “Wicked” Costars Continue Method Dressing

The actresses were all smiles as they posed on the red carpet together

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo shared a sweet moment during their latest red carpet appearance.

The actresses, who star as Glinda and Elphaba, respectively, in the upcoming Wicked movie, walked the red carpet at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City at WSJ. Magazine’s 2024 Innovator Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

Grande, 31, attended the event in a white, floral-embroidered gown from Vivienne Westwood. Erivo, 37, walked the carpet in a chic gray and green look from the Erdem Spring 2025 Ready-to-Wear Collection.

In a sweet moment captured by PEOPLE, Grande helped fix the panels of Erivo's design before the two smiled from ear to ear as they posed for photos. They later told PEOPLE they've "changed for the better" having known each other.

Related: Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande Bring Wicked Method Dressing to Academy Gala — with a Few Twists!

Grande and Erivo have been dressing in Wicked style over the past year in anticipation of the upcoming film adaptation's release.

Grande opted for a slight twist on her typical Glinda fashion at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala on Oct. 19 in a custom Balmain 1963 couture gown. The strapless white ball gown featured black polka dots and a fitted black waistband.

The dress’s full skirt and bow detail on the chest added fairytale flair. The ball gown also had silver fabric lining the skirt’s hem and top.

Taylor Hill/Getty Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

Related: Ariana Grande Secretly Debuted a Product for Her Makeup Brand at the 2024 Olympics Because She’s a Boss

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

The silhouette of her gown nearly matched Erivo’s first look of the night — a custom Louis Vuitton green strapless beaded gown. Erivo's dress featured a bubble hem, while Grande’s hem was straight.

Grande filmed a get-ready-with-me video for the Academy Museum Gala in which she did another one of her flawless impressions, this time of influencer Nara Smith.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Cynthia Erivo (left) and Ariana Grande at the Academy Museum Annual Gala on Oct. 19.

“And when I got home from the Academy Gala, I made my kids some Capri Sun from scratch and I zested some lemons,” she joked as she imitated the TikToker’s viral low-octave monologues about cooking.

The Grammy winner also revealed in the video that her red carpet gown was a recreation of one of her favorite Balmain archive outfits.

Grande shared how her makeup artist Michael Anthony and hairstylist Alyx Liu got her ready for the gala, featuring her brand's r.e.m. beauty products. She used the Metallic Matte Lipstick from the Galinda Makeup Set.

Grande also stepped out in a coordinated look with Erivo at the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony. The pair graced the red carpet near the Eiffel Tower hand-in-hand in looks inspired by their film.

Related: Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Have Jaw-Dropping Reactions to Seeing Their Wicked Dolls: 'Dream Come True'

Matthew Stockman/Getty Cynthia Erivo (left) and Ariana Grande at the red carpet before the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Grande opted for a custom baby pink midi-length duchess silk satin dress. The dress featured a bouncy skirt and a drop waist accentuated by a bow detail. The “yes, and?” singer also had a matching bow in her hair and white silk gloves. She finished the look with pink pointed-toe heels. The entire ensemble was by Thom Browne.

Erivo wore a similar style with unique details to emulate her character. Her emerald green strapless dress had a structured wide skirt and a sweetheart neckline.

She accessorized with a green wide-brimmed hat, long green nails and pointed-toe heels like Grande’s.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.