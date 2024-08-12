See bear wander through teacher’s California classroom

A video shows a bear wandering through an elementary school teacher’s classroom in Kern County, California, one day last week.

Elaine Salmon, who teaches at the Peak to Peak Charter School in Pine Mountain Club, said while she was in the main office making copies the bear broke in.

Pine Mountain Club is located about 90 miles north of Los Angeles.

“When I came back to the classroom to open the door, the bear came charging toward the door because, I guess, it was able to come in but couldn’t get out,” Salmon told KRON 4.

The bear was going after her students’ earthquake kits, according to KRON 4 news.

“We have an earthquake kit with snacks just in case of an emergency and the bear went through it,” the teacher said in a CBS News article.