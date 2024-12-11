See Beyoncé and Blue Ivy on the “Lion King” Red Carpets 5 Years Apart

The mother-daughter duo continuously brings the heat for Disney, no matter the year

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy know how to work a red carpet!

The famous mother-daughter duo slayed in coordinating looks for both the 2019 premiere of The Lion King as well as the Mufasa: The Lion King 2024 premiere.

For this year's iteration, the 32-time Grammy winner, 43, wore a strapless, form-fitting gold-plated gown. The design featured metallic circles throughout, which rested over a darker-toned underlay.

There was also a circular cut-out just under her cleavage to up the it-factor for the special event at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, Dec. 9.

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Beyoncé and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter, LA premiere of Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King"

As for Blue — the 12-year-old who voices lioness cub Kiara in the prequel to the 2019 adaptation of the Disney classic — she matched her mom in a strapless metallic gold ball gown that had the same black undertones.

The pre-teen went for a bold red lip, while her mom opted for a nude tone instead.

When the pair walked the carpet at the 2019 premiere in Hollywood, they each stunned in looks from Alexander McQueen.

Beyoncé — who voiced Nala in the live-action film — posed for pictures in a custom, blinged out black and silver tuxedo dress by the designer.

Kevin Winter/Getty Blue Ivy Carter and Beyoncé, The Lion King 2019 red carpet

Her long-sleeved, low-cut top featured an elaborate design with a structured fit that cinched her waist. Sparkly black tulle completed the bottom half of her gown.

Meanwhile, a much younger Blue, who was just 7 at the time, matched her mommy once again as they held hands while walking down the red carpet. Blue was captured in a black blazer and a black, sparkly skirt.

Beyoncé also brought the heat once more for Disney at the London premiere of The Lion King.

Dave Benett/WireImage Beyoncé, The Lion King London premiere

For the international occasion — which also saw Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on the guest list — Beyoncé looked regal in a pleated, mustard-colored gown by Cong Tri. Her dress donned a high slit that rested just below her waistline, a keyhole cutout and an off-the-shoulder neckline.

Beyoncé did more than just voice Nala in the film.

The “Jolene” singer also released The Lion King: The Gift, an album to accompany the reboot. However, her version is not to be confused with the film’s official soundtrack.

Speaking to ABC News at the time, the singer called her album — which featured Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell Williams and Wiz Kid, as well as her husband Jay-Z — “a love letter to Africa.”

Blue even received a writing credit on the song “Brown Skin Girl.”

Mufasa: The Lion King arrives in theaters on Dec. 20, while the soundtrack, featuring seven new songs, will be released on Dec. 13.



