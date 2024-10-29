See Blake Lively, Kylie Jenner, Ciara and More Best Dressed Stars at 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Hollywood's hottest stars and the fashion industry's biggest tastemakers attended the ceremony at the American Museum of Natural History on Monday, Oct. 28
Stars are honoring the year's best in style at the CFDA Fashion Awards.
On Monday, Oct. 28, the Council of Fashion Designers of America held its annual awards ceremony at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. The council will present awards for American womenswear and menswear designers of the year, accessory designer of the year and emerging designer of the year, as well as honor Erykah Badu with the Fashion Icon Award, Michael Kors with the Positive Change Award for his activism, Annie Leibovitz with the Media Award and much more.
"This year’s nominees and honorees represent the gamut of American fashion creativity and excellence," said Steven Kolb, CEO of the CFDA.
A swath of A-list names turned out for the special night, including Ciara, Kylie Jenner, Blake Lively, Addison Rae, Paris Hilton, Lucy Liu and more.
See what all the celebrities at the CFDA Fashion Awards wore as they arrived on the red carpet for the awards show and gala dinner.
Blake Lively
has a major Michael Kors moment in a tight white high-slit dress worn under a matching blazer, plus piles of diamond jewelry and a voluminous bouncy blowout.
Ciara
rocks a black-and-white Vera Wang spring/summer 2024 couture look including a high-slit skirt, white tank and opera gloves, plus a very '90s supermodel updo.
Kylie Jenner
in a feathery Jean Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2023 design worn with a new hairstyle for the star.
Cynthia Erivo
gives off witchy Elphaba vibes in this hooded black custom Gap dress designed by Gap Inc’s Creative Director Zac Posen, plus statement nails.
Lucy Liu
in a black suit worn with a plunging sequin bodysuit and platform heels.
Katie Holmes
has a colorful moment in this pink-and-red cutout Carolina Herrera gown with an open-back detail and bow, worn with a Carolina Herrera envelope clutch.
Erykah Badu
proves she's worthy of the CFDA Fashion Icon award in her signature bold style including a head-piece and face jewelry and a Thom Browne jumpsuit suit topped with an all-in-one chesterfield, sportcoat, embroidered cardigan, pleated skirt and trouser.
Coco Rocha
poses like its her job (because it is!) in this Kobi Halperin denim set with feather trim, worn with matching dark blue eye makeup.
Lucky Blue Smith and Nara Smith
get decked in head-to-toe Ralph Lauren looks, including a Purple Label double-breasted tuxedo jacket, tuxedo shirt and Polo Ralph Lauren denim on him and a Ralph Lauren Collection fall 2024 embellished evening gown on her.
Kelsea Ballerini
is mad for plaid in this Coach patchwork gown worn with a leather jacket and '90s glam.
Angel Reese
debuts a new blonde look on the red carpet worn with a Simkhai dress and white furry coat, plus a sparkling diamond tennis necklace.
Addison Rae
in a mermaid-inspired Thom Browne design featuring a paillette-covered fishtail skirt, worn with a seashell bag and blonde crimped mermaid waves, a new hue for the pop star.
Paris Hilton
is in full bloom on the red carpet in her rose-covered Oscar de la Renta minidress worn with coordinating red accessories.
Winnie Harlow
in an icy blue Kate Barton gown featuring a metallic chrome bodice, worn with a clear bag.
Nicole Richie
in a black leather gown, diamond drop earrings and sleek bun.
Kathryn Hahn
in a black sequin Thom Browne gown with a white collar worn with an effortless pony and wine-colored lip.
Tyla
keeps it sexy in a sheer lace archival Gucci mini with navel-grazing neckline teamed with neon green briefs.
Jenna Lyons
has the ultimate menswear moment in her chic tuxedo teamed with a red lip and her signature wire-frame aviator glasses.
Molly Gordon
looks radiant in a cobalt dress with a buckle shoulder strap, draping at the waist and a front slit, teamed with matching heels.
Fletcher Kasell, Brandon Flynn and Tanner Richie
coordinating in custom black-and-white Tanner Fletcher suiting, complete with oversize neck bows.
Darren Criss
bares his abs in a two-piece Christian Siriano creation including a cropped tuxedo jacket and fuchsia tulle skirt with black rosette detailing.
Alix Earle
gives us flashbacks to the early aughts in her sexy, body-loving Herve Leger bandage gown, silver Maison Ernest heels and bombshell blonde waves.
Jim Parsons
teams his navy velvet suit with a pale blue button-down shirt.
Nicky Hilton Rothschild
wears a strapless butter yellow gown teamed with diamond jewelry and a sleek updo.
Molly Ringwald
keeps it sleek and chic in a black gown teamed with statement jewelry and structural top knot.
Sebastian Stan
brings his salt-and-pepper beard to the red carpet in a dapper suit by Thom Browne.
Sabrina Dhowre Elba
in a plunging white gown with fringe detailing and diamond jewelry.
Teyana Taylor
leaves little to the imagination in this cutout black gown teamed with a long leather coat and aviator sunglasses.
La La Anthony
in a animal print Jacquemus look worn with Alexis Bittar accessories.
Coco Jones
in a black leather blazer dress accessorized with sheer tights, an arm full of bangles, a baby top-handle bag and sleek strappy heels.
Da'Vine Joy Randolph
in a corseted, bustier-style dress with tulle embellishments at the hip, worn with metallic pumps.
Meghann Fahy
shows some leg in a high-slit LBD with a bustier bodice, belted waist, plus black accessories.
Chloe Fineman
in a belted gray dress with metallic detailing at the bodice and matching silver shoes.
Troye Sivan
brings brat to the carpet in a slouchy black pinstripe suit, big belt and waist chain, garter and lacy tank top.
Sunisa Lee
in a lacy, lingerie-like Michael Kors silk slip dress teamed with a furry coat and matching black accessories.
Rebecca Minkoff
wears the Nilli Oversized Blazer from her own line teamed with a top handle bag, over-the-knee boots and waist-grazing extensions.
Tinx
matches Rebecca Minkoff in the same oversize blazer worn with a bra underneath, plus matching trousers and a metallic gold bag.
Paige DeSorbo
attends her first CFDA Awards in a black Off-White peplum gown, Edie Parker clutch, Roger Vivier shoes and jewelry from Melina Maria, Natasha Schweitzer and Nicole Rose.
Brianne Howey
wears a satin Veronica Beard gown in the color of the season (chocolate brown!) plus a gold bag and statement earrings.
Alex Consani
in a skin-baring Area gown and black pumps.
Remi Bader
in a romantic Prabal Gurung gown with a lace detailing, sheer panels and a tulle skirt.
Charles Melton
in a relaxed chocolate brown look by Coach, including a cozy long coat. He also rocked jewels that were perfectly shown off in the plunging neckline of his vest.
For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!
Read the original article on People.