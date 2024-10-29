See Blake Lively, Kylie Jenner, Ciara and More Best Dressed Stars at 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

Hollywood's hottest stars and the fashion industry's biggest tastemakers attended the ceremony at the American Museum of Natural History on Monday, Oct. 28

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty; Jamie McCarthy/WireImage; Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Blake Lively, Kylie Jenner and Ciara on the red carpet at the 2024 CFDA Awards

Stars are honoring the year's best in style at the CFDA Fashion Awards.

On Monday, Oct. 28, the Council of Fashion Designers of America held its annual awards ceremony at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. The council will present awards for American womenswear and menswear designers of the year, accessory designer of the year and emerging designer of the year, as well as honor Erykah Badu with the Fashion Icon Award, Michael Kors with the Positive Change Award for his activism, Annie Leibovitz with the Media Award and much more.

"This year’s nominees and honorees represent the gamut of American fashion creativity and excellence," said Steven Kolb, CEO of the CFDA.

A swath of A-list names turned out for the special night, including Ciara, Kylie Jenner, Blake Lively, Addison Rae, Paris Hilton, Lucy Liu and more.

See what all the celebrities at the CFDA Fashion Awards wore as they arrived on the red carpet for the awards show and gala dinner.

Blake Lively

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

has a major Michael Kors moment in a tight white high-slit dress worn under a matching blazer, plus piles of diamond jewelry and a voluminous bouncy blowout.

Ciara

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

rocks a black-and-white Vera Wang spring/summer 2024 couture look including a high-slit skirt, white tank and opera gloves, plus a very '90s supermodel updo.

Kylie Jenner

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

in a feathery Jean Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2023 design worn with a new hairstyle for the star.

Cynthia Erivo

John Nacion/Variety via Getty

gives off witchy Elphaba vibes in this hooded black custom Gap dress designed by Gap Inc’s Creative Director Zac Posen, plus statement nails.

Lucy Liu

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

in a black suit worn with a plunging sequin bodysuit and platform heels.

Katie Holmes

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

has a colorful moment in this pink-and-red cutout Carolina Herrera gown with an open-back detail and bow, worn with a Carolina Herrera envelope clutch.

Erykah Badu

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

proves she's worthy of the CFDA Fashion Icon award in her signature bold style including a head-piece and face jewelry and a Thom Browne jumpsuit suit topped with an all-in-one chesterfield, sportcoat, embroidered cardigan, pleated skirt and trouser.

Coco Rocha

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

poses like its her job (because it is!) in this Kobi Halperin denim set with feather trim, worn with matching dark blue eye makeup.

Lucky Blue Smith and Nara Smith

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

get decked in head-to-toe Ralph Lauren looks, including a Purple Label double-breasted tuxedo jacket, tuxedo shirt and Polo Ralph Lauren denim on him and a Ralph Lauren Collection fall 2024 embellished evening gown on her.

Kelsea Ballerini

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

is mad for plaid in this Coach patchwork gown worn with a leather jacket and '90s glam.

Angel Reese

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

debuts a new blonde look on the red carpet worn with a Simkhai dress and white furry coat, plus a sparkling diamond tennis necklace.

Addison Rae

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

in a mermaid-inspired Thom Browne design featuring a paillette-covered fishtail skirt, worn with a seashell bag and blonde crimped mermaid waves, a new hue for the pop star.

Paris Hilton

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

is in full bloom on the red carpet in her rose-covered Oscar de la Renta minidress worn with coordinating red accessories.

Winnie Harlow

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

in an icy blue Kate Barton gown featuring a metallic chrome bodice, worn with a clear bag.

Nicole Richie

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

in a black leather gown, diamond drop earrings and sleek bun.

Kathryn Hahn

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

in a black sequin Thom Browne gown with a white collar worn with an effortless pony and wine-colored lip.

Tyla

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

keeps it sexy in a sheer lace archival Gucci mini with navel-grazing neckline teamed with neon green briefs.

Jenna Lyons

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

has the ultimate menswear moment in her chic tuxedo teamed with a red lip and her signature wire-frame aviator glasses.

Molly Gordon

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

looks radiant in a cobalt dress with a buckle shoulder strap, draping at the waist and a front slit, teamed with matching heels.

Fletcher Kasell, Brandon Flynn and Tanner Richie

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

coordinating in custom black-and-white Tanner Fletcher suiting, complete with oversize neck bows.

Darren Criss

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

bares his abs in a two-piece Christian Siriano creation including a cropped tuxedo jacket and fuchsia tulle skirt with black rosette detailing.

Alix Earle

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

gives us flashbacks to the early aughts in her sexy, body-loving Herve Leger bandage gown, silver Maison Ernest heels and bombshell blonde waves.

Jim Parsons

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

teams his navy velvet suit with a pale blue button-down shirt.

Nicky Hilton Rothschild

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

wears a strapless butter yellow gown teamed with diamond jewelry and a sleek updo.

Molly Ringwald

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

keeps it sleek and chic in a black gown teamed with statement jewelry and structural top knot.

Sebastian Stan

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

brings his salt-and-pepper beard to the red carpet in a dapper suit by Thom Browne.

Sabrina Dhowre Elba

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

in a plunging white gown with fringe detailing and diamond jewelry.

Teyana Taylor

John Nacion/Variety via Getty

leaves little to the imagination in this cutout black gown teamed with a long leather coat and aviator sunglasses.

La La Anthony

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

in a animal print Jacquemus look worn with Alexis Bittar accessories.

Coco Jones

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

in a black leather blazer dress accessorized with sheer tights, an arm full of bangles, a baby top-handle bag and sleek strappy heels.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

in a corseted, bustier-style dress with tulle embellishments at the hip, worn with metallic pumps.

Meghann Fahy

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

shows some leg in a high-slit LBD with a bustier bodice, belted waist, plus black accessories.

Chloe Fineman

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

in a belted gray dress with metallic detailing at the bodice and matching silver shoes.

Troye Sivan

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

brings brat to the carpet in a slouchy black pinstripe suit, big belt and waist chain, garter and lacy tank top.

Sunisa Lee

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

in a lacy, lingerie-like Michael Kors silk slip dress teamed with a furry coat and matching black accessories.

Rebecca Minkoff

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

wears the Nilli Oversized Blazer from her own line teamed with a top handle bag, over-the-knee boots and waist-grazing extensions.

Tinx

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

matches Rebecca Minkoff in the same oversize blazer worn with a bra underneath, plus matching trousers and a metallic gold bag.

Paige DeSorbo

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

attends her first CFDA Awards in a black Off-White peplum gown, Edie Parker clutch, Roger Vivier shoes and jewelry from Melina Maria, Natasha Schweitzer and Nicole Rose.



Brianne Howey

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

wears a satin Veronica Beard gown in the color of the season (chocolate brown!) plus a gold bag and statement earrings.

Alex Consani

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

in a skin-baring Area gown and black pumps.

Remi Bader

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

in a romantic Prabal Gurung gown with a lace detailing, sheer panels and a tulle skirt.

Charles Melton

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Charles Melton

in a relaxed chocolate brown look by Coach, including a cozy long coat. He also rocked jewels that were perfectly shown off in the plunging neckline of his vest.

