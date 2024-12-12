See How the Cast of 'Maria' Compares to Their Real Life Counterparts

Maria, now streaming on Netflix, tells the story of the final days of Maria Callas's life in Paris in September 1977.

Throughout the film, however, it flashes back to various moments in her life—including her relationship with Aristotle Onassis, some key operatic performances, and her time in Greece during World War II.

“I’ve played a few real people in my life and you carry them with you; it’s different than other characters,” Jolie said of portraying Callas. “Like she’s my sister now, she’s somebody who I know quite intimately and I really had to fall in love with to hope that I could help other people understand her, and I had to understand her to hope I was saying and doing the right thing. So I’ll always hear her music and maybe smile a little bit differently than someone else, because I feel close.”

Here, see how the cast of Maria compares to their real life counterparts:

