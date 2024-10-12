See the Cast of Saturday Night Compared to Their Real Life Counterparts

Saturday Night, in theaters now, tells the reimagined story of the first-ever episode of what would become Saturday Night Live. And while the movie is undoubtedly funny—what else would you expect?–it's also an incredible look back at the beginning of a cultural phenomenon that just began its 50th year on the air as well as a peek into the beginnings of some of comedy's most storied careers. Directed and co-written by Jason Reitman, Saturday Night isn't a documentary but it does give audiences a sense of the chaos and camaraderie that went into creating one of television's most beloved shows.



But how does the star-studded cast stack up against the actual people they're portraying? Here, see how the cast of Saturday Night compares to their real life counterparts.

Gabriel LaBelle as Lorne Michaels

LaBelle's Michaels is at the heart of Saturday Night. Long before he was comedy's éminence grise, he was a kid with a vision—and 90 minutes of network TV at his disposal. “The movie sits on [LaBelle’s] shoulders for ninety straight minutes,” director Jason Reitman recently told Esquire. “It’s so much responsibility and pressure. What’s amazing is he’s a 21-year-old man who just doesn’t buckle.”

NBC/Getty Images; Hopper Stone/Sony Pictures

Dylan O’Brien as Dan Aykroyd

Aykroyd would go on to win an Emmy for his work on SNL, but before that he was a nervous TV newcomer. O'Brien does excellent work with both his humor and newbie nerves; a scene where Aykroyd has to go on camera in short shorts is among the film's most memorable.

NBC/Getty Images; Hopper Stone/Sony Pictures

Ella Hunt as Gilda Radner

Radner's five years on SNL play a large part in her long comedic shadow, but Hunt doesn't play her as a legend-in-the-making. Instead, she's a funny kid having the time of her life—making it all the more charming for audiences who know what she'll become.

NBC/Getty Images; Hopper Stone/Sony Pictures

Nicholas Braun as Andy Kaufman

A not-yet-wildly-famous Andy Kaufman appeared on the premiere episode of SNL, performing what would become his trademark offbeat humor—this time, to the "Mighty Mouse" theme song. Kaufman would appear on the show until 1983, when an on-air poll of viewers voted to "dump" him from future appearances. He died a year later.

Ken Regan /ABC; Hopper Stone/SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT

Nicholas Braun as Jim Henson

Braun does double duty in Saturday Night, playing both Kaufman and Henson, the good-natured creator of The Muppets, whose nearly endless patience is tested by the SNL writers, who seem to delight in refusing to share lines with him, and posing his creations in a variety of unsavory ways.

Ken Regan /ABC; Hopper Stone/SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT

Jon Batiste as Billy Preston

Preston was a musician who played with acts including Little Richard, The Rolling Stones, The Beatles, and Joe Cocker. Who better to portray SNL's first-ever musical guest than Jon Batiste, the Grammy- and Oscar-winning musician who previously led the band on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Herb Ball/NBC; Hopper Stone/SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT

Rachel Sennott as Rose Shuster

Schuster was not only a writer on SNL and responsible for some of its best-known sketches, but she was also married to Michaels until 1980. Sennott is a marvel in the role, portraying not only a comic genius (Shuster would eventually win two Emmys and be inducted into the Museum of Broadcasting) but also one of Michaels' most trusted advisors.

Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images; Hopper Stone/Sony Pictures

Lamorne Morris as Garrett Morris

Recent Emmy winner Lamorne Morris plays SNL original cast member Garrett Morris, a Juilliard-trained stage veteran who questions his place among his clearly comedic colleagues.

NBC; Hopper Stone/SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT

Cory Michael Smith as Chevy Chase

If anyone in Saturday Night is portrayed as an obvious star in the making, it's Chase, who's not only a skilled comedian but also a hit with the network brass. In fact, the only person who doesn't seem charmed by him is Milton Berle—who's more interested in his girlfriend, Jacqueline Carlin (played by Kaia Gerber).

NBC/Getty Images; Hopper Stone/Sony Pictures

Kim Matula as Jane Curtin

Two-time Emmy winner Curtin was an integral part of some of SNL's most iconic sketches, including Coneheads and Weekend Update, and Matula's take on her sharp wit adds a delicious bite to Saturday Night.

NBC/Getty Images; Hopper Stone/Sony Pictures

Matt Wood as John Belushi

For all his on-screen charisma and humor, Belushi was something of a tortured soul. In Wood's artful portrayal, the comic might be a bit more emotional than his colleagues, but he's also one of the only one of them who seems to notice how big and scary their undertaking is. Whether or not he'll even sign his contract to appear on the show is one of the film's most tense plot points.

NBC/Getty Images; Hopper Stone/Sony Pictures

Matthew Rhys as George Carlin

The late comedian was the first-ever host of Saturday Night, helming its premiere episode on October 11, 1975. In the film, Rhys nails not only his dark humor and short fuse, but also just what made Carlin a cultural icon.

Herb Ball/NBC; Hopper Stone/SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT

Emily Fairn as Laraine Newman

A founding member of the SNL training group improv troupe The Groundlings, Newman spent five years in Studio 8H. Comedy also runs in her family; she's the mother of Hacks star Hannah Einbinder.

NBC/Getty Images; Hopper Stone/Sony Pictures

Cooper Hoffman as Dick Ebersol

A year into his stint as NBC's Director of Weekend Late Night Programming, Ebersol—who'd go on to become a broadcasting legend—began working with Lorne Michaels to launch Saturday Night. As the resident adult in the room, Cooper's patient, put-upon Ebersol doesn't always have it easy, but he's exceedingly likable and audiences can rest assured knowing he hasn't made a bad bet.

Mel Finkelstein/NY Daily News Archive/Getty Images; Hopper Stone/Sony Pictures

JK Simmons as Milton Berle

The man once known as Mister Television might not have been lurking on the SNL set for its first episode, as Simmons' version of him does in the film, but he did host a 1979 episode—an experience that was said to be so unpleasant that Berle was allegedly banned from ever again appearing on the series.

Disney; Hopper Stone/SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT

You Might Also Like