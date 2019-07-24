CCCA will be at these two shows in the fall. Don’t miss them!

The Classic Car Club of America took to their Facebook page to announce two events that it will attend later this year. For those who may not be familiar, the CCCA is all about vintage automobiles and dedicated to the collection, preservation, and enjoyment of the world’s finest vehicles. Founded in 1952, the primary focus of the club today are automobiles that were manufactured between 1915 and 1948. Each year, the Classic Car Club of America holds several car shows, attends Concours events, enjoys fun CARavans, and publishes The Classic Car magazine among other materials.

See The Classic Car Club Of America At These Upcoming Events More

The first event listed on their page is the 7th Annual Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance, which will take place on Sunday, September 15, 2019. There will be a wide array of elegant nostalgic and vintage automobiles that were selected from applications from both the U.S. and Canada. Over 100 vintage vehicles will be competing against one another for coveted awards and accolades. The spectacular event will take place at the prestigious Cobble Beach Golf Resort located on the shores of Georgian Bay near Owen Sound, Ontario, Canada.

The Cobble Beach Resort Community is nothing short of amazing with its award-winning golf course, luxury amenities, and acres of lush grass for a breathtaking experience. It’s only natural that such a prestigious event honoring these special vehicles would find itself on this landscape. The event is actually a two-day event from September 14-15, 2019. However, Saturday is the Participant tour, which will take place in Grey County. Sunday is when the picturesque course hosts a rich assortment of automobiles from all around the globe among its distinguished guests.

The second event is Las Vegas Concours d’Elegance, which will run from Friday, October 25, 2019 through Monday, October 28, 2019. The multiday event promises a memorable experience starting right off with its Opening Night Gala with cuisine by Wolfgang Puck in The Keep Memory Alive Center. The evening’s celebration will benefit the TechForce Foundation and the winner of the inaugural Helene Awards will be announced.

The Saturday inaugural Concours d’Elegance will display up to 200 select vehicles from some of the greatest collections in the world. The show will take place at the DragonRidge Country Club in MacDonald Highlands. Apart from exhibiting and honoring remarkable classic cars, the event will also feature some extraordinary present-day vehicles and some of the boldest automobile concepts of the future. The winner of the first-ever Helene Award for “Best of Show” will also be announced.

On Sunday morning, the Tour d’Elegance will move to the Las Vegas Strip, as the collectors drive their cars among, agurably, the most famous street in the world as fans line up and watch. The following day, and last day of the event, will be the LVCE Celebrity Golf Tournament.

Source: CCCA

Read More:



Keeneland Concours d’Elegance Winners & Special Awards

Video: Concours-Winning 1953 Alfa Romeo 6C 3000 CM Superflow IV









