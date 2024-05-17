From Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo to Reba McEntire and Rex Linn, it was date night for these country music lovers at the 2024 ACM Awards

Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Rex Linn and Reba McEntire

It was date night for these dynamic duos who attended the 2024 ACM Awards with their significant others.

From Jelly Roll and his wife Bunnie Xo to Miranda Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin country musicians attended the big show with the ones who love and know them best. Some were pictured hand-in-hand on the carpet as others opted to show their support inside the The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Below, see all the cutest couples at the 2024 ACM Awards.

Chris and Morgane Stapleton

Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Chris and Morgane Stapleton

Chris Stapleton coordinated in all-black with his beautiful wife of 17 years, Morgane Stapleton.

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin

Jason Kempin/Getty Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin

Also wearing matching ensembles were Miranda Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin who happily smiled for photographers while on the carpet.

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn

Tammie Arroyo/AFF-USA/Shutterstock Reba McEntire and Rex Linn

Hosting the award show for a record-breaking 17th time, Reba McEntire was accompanied by her partner Rex Linn.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo

Jason Kempin/Getty Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo

Jelly Roll and his wife Bunnie Xo were the picture of perfection as they arrived at the venue.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

Jason Kempin/Getty Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

Performers Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton incorporated hints of brown into their ensembles.

Jason and Brittany Aldean

Jason Kempin/Getty Jason and Brittany Aldean

Also performing was Jason Aldean, who walked the carpet with wife, Brittany Aldean. The "Dirt Road Anthem" crooner paid tribute to the late Toby Keith during the show.

Jordan Davis and Kristen O'Connor Davis

Jason Kempin/Getty Jordan Davis and Kristen O'Connor Davis

Jordan Davis and his wife Kristen O'Connor Davis brought some color as they posed on the carpet.

Randy and Mary Travis

SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Randy and Mary Travis

Presenting during the show, Randy Travis looked sharp in a floral blazer and was accompanied by his wife Mary.

Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter

Jason Kempin/Getty Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotte

Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter, better known as the singing group The War and Treaty shined bright in black ensembles with hints of gold.

Parker McCollum and Hallie Ray Light McCollum

Jason Kempin/Getty Hallie Ray Light McCollum and Parker McCollum

It was a party of three for Parker McCollum and his wife Hallie Ray Light — who proudly showed off her baby bump in a sleek champagne dress.

Kendra Slaubaugh and Jared Olson

Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Jared Olson and Kendra Slaubaugh

Kendra Slaubaugh — who took home the award for new duo or group of the year with her sister Krista — walked the carpet with her man Jared Olson by her side.

Read the original article on People.