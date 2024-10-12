See the damage to beachfront community on Manasota Key after Hurricane Milton
When Lee White stood at the end of his driveway Friday on Manasota Key, he was sandwiched between devastations.
To the left, a road had washed away. To the right, feet of sand piled high onto the remainder of a street littered with swamped cars, chipped cobblestone and twisted wrought-iron gates. Yet when he looked straight ahead, he saw a beautifully flat Gulf of Mexico through his neighbor’s hollowed out garage.
He, like everyone he could think of on this swath of Florida’s Gulf Coast, had evacuated when forecasts warned of Hurricane Milton’s power. While White’s home survived mostly unscathed, the storm shredded many others. Hurricane Helene had put this neighborhood on its knees two weeks before, and Milton knocked it cold.
“This one was a monster,” White said.
Here are views of the damage on Manasota Key two days after Hurricane Milton tore through Florida.