See the damage to beachfront community on Manasota Key after Hurricane Milton

When Lee White stood at the end of his driveway Friday on Manasota Key, he was sandwiched between devastations.

To the left, a road had washed away. To the right, feet of sand piled high onto the remainder of a street littered with swamped cars, chipped cobblestone and twisted wrought-iron gates. Yet when he looked straight ahead, he saw a beautifully flat Gulf of Mexico through his neighbor’s hollowed out garage.

He, like everyone he could think of on this swath of Florida’s Gulf Coast, had evacuated when forecasts warned of Hurricane Milton’s power. While White’s home survived mostly unscathed, the storm shredded many others. Hurricane Helene had put this neighborhood on its knees two weeks before, and Milton knocked it cold.

“This one was a monster,” White said.

Here are views of the damage on Manasota Key two days after Hurricane Milton tore through Florida.

Anna and Alex Marchuk walk along a washed out Manasota Key Road on Friday, October 11, 2024.

A damaged Lamborghini sits under a house two days after several feet of beach sand washed ashore from hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Like many homes in the area, the facade on this home was ripped off the main structure

Many homes on the barrier island of Manasota Key suffered extensive damage when Hurricane Milton struck Florida.

A view of some of the damaged homes on Manasota Key.

Beach sand and bricks washed up on Manasota Key Road

Manasota Key resident Lee White clears out his garage two days after Hurricane Milton hit Florida.

A turned-over car remains embedded in the trees and brush caused by the storm surge from hurricanes Helene and Milton on the barrier island of Manasota Key.

Another destroyed home on Manasota Key.