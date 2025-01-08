See damage: Palisades Fire burns structures in Los Angeles neighborhood as residents flee
Anthony Robledo, USA TODAY
·1 min read
A brush fire has burned at least 1,200 acres in the picturesque Los Angeles neighborhood of Pacific Palisades on Tuesday, burning structures and prompting evacuation orders for thousands of residents.
The blaze is fueled by dangerously high-speed Santa Ana winds, expected to peak between 10 p.m. Tuesday night through 5 a.m. Wednesday, according to Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley.
The Palisades Fire was first reported shortly after 10 a.m. local time, and now threatens more than 25,000 homes and other structures, Crowley said a press conference.
"By no stretch of the imagination are we out of the woods," California Gov. Gavin Newsom said at the news conference. "I saw firsthand the impact of these swirling winds and the embers and the number of structures that are destroyed. Not a few, many structures already destroyed."
It wasn't immediately clear how many structures have burned.
Below are just some of the dramatic images from scene.
Wildfires began breaking out in Southern California Tuesday morning as a life-threatening, widespread windstorm that could be one of the most destructive to hit the region in over a decade roars to life and creates extremely dangerous fire weather conditions.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A wildfire whipped up by extreme winds swept through a Los Angeles hillside dotted with celebrity residences Tuesday, burning homes and forcing the evacuation of tens of thousands of people, some of whom abandoned their cars and fled on foot to safety with roads blocked.
Canada faces another temperature divide as Arctic air is pushed out of the Prairies and into Ontario by Tuesday. Consequently, a warm-up is in store for the Prairies and Northern Canada, putting some areas in line to sit 15-20 degrees above normal
The Ford government is set to offer rebates for home renovations and new appliances to improve energy efficiency in Ontario homes. As CBC’s Lane Harrison explains, this is part of a new home renovation savings program.
Aerial footage shows some of the destruction in the wake of a deadly earthquake that struck in Tibet, northeast of Mount Everest, on Tuesday, January 7.The Chinese military released video showing multiple damaged buildings in an area they said was near the epicenter.Chinese media said at least 95 people were killed, and 130 others injured.The United States Geological Survey said the quake had a 7.1 magnitude, while the China Earthquake Networks Center measured it as 6.8. Credit: PLA via Storyful
President-Elect Donald Trump is weighing an executive order that seeks to protect gas-powered appliances including stoves and heaters from federal and local regulators who want to phase them out of homes and businesses, two sources familiar with the plans said. Republicans, including Trump, have spent the last few years attacking local Democratic efforts to limit gas-powered appliances in new construction projects amid environmental and health concerns. The U.S. consumer regulator said in 2023 it was reviewing gas appliances and links with respiratory conditions such as asthma, but noted that any regulation would be a lengthy process.
An animal rehabilitation centre on Nova Scotia's Eastern Shore is looking forward to the opportunity to rehabilitate orphaned black bear cubs as the Department of Natural Resources readies to issue required permits as early as this spring."It's very exciting for us to think that we're that close finally," said Hope Swinimer, founder of Hope for Wildlife in Seaforth, N.S."The message it sends, that our government is saying, hey, it is important that we do help, that these animals aren't destroyed
The bowhead whale (Balaena mysticetus) is found in the icy waters of the Arctic. These are the longest-living mammals; some bowhead whales live for over 200 years. That's older than many countries' independence!
A fast-moving fire in the Pacific Palisades grew to more than 700 acres Tuesday amid dangerous winds that officials had described as potentially life-threatening and destructive. Thousands were forced to evacuate.
The N.W.T. Department of Environment and Climate Change (ECC) says it received multiple calls this past weekend about a wolf spotted in Yellowknife. It also says those calls have stopped since officials scared a wolf away on Sunday afternoon. A wolf was reported in the Northlands area as well as around Range Lake North School over the weekend.Then on Sunday afternoon environment officers responded to sightings of a wolf near Great Slave Lake's Back Bay.Julian Sabourin, a renewable resource offic
It was a brown or green Christmas in many parts of British Columbia, as mild temperatures swept through much of the province last month — despite earlier predictions for a cooler, wetter, snowier winter.In the fall, forecasters predicted that a La Niña weather pattern would likely move into the province, bringing cool temperatures and more precipitation. And while some areas ended up experiencing one of the warmest Decembers on record, there's still a chance B.C. will get a taste of winter, acco