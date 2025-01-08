See damage: Palisades Fire burns structures in Los Angeles neighborhood as residents flee

A brush fire has burned at least 1,200 acres in the picturesque Los Angeles neighborhood of Pacific Palisades on Tuesday, burning structures and prompting evacuation orders for thousands of residents.

The blaze is fueled by dangerously high-speed Santa Ana winds, expected to peak between 10 p.m. Tuesday night through 5 a.m. Wednesday, according to Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley.

The Palisades Fire was first reported shortly after 10 a.m. local time, and now threatens more than 25,000 homes and other structures, Crowley said a press conference.

"By no stretch of the imagination are we out of the woods," California Gov. Gavin Newsom said at the news conference. "I saw firsthand the impact of these swirling winds and the embers and the number of structures that are destroyed. Not a few, many structures already destroyed."

It wasn't immediately clear how many structures have burned.

Below are just some of the dramatic images from scene.

California fires map

Follow along here for the full version of USA TODAY's wildfire map.

See damage from Palisades Fire in photos

Flames from the Palisades Fire burn a home on Jan. 7, 2025. in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood.

Dense smoke is seen above homes threatened by the wind-driven Palisades Fire in Pacific Palisades, California on Jan. 7, 2025.

Dense smoke is seen above homes threatened by the wind-driven Palisades Fire in Pacific Palisades, California, on Jan. 7, 2025.

A fire truck responds, as a wildfire breaks-out near Pacific Palisades on the west side of Los Angeles during a weather driven windstorm in Southern California, on Jan. 7, 2025.

A man walks down a street as flames from the Palisades Fire burn a home on Jan. 7, 2025 in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles.

A resident attempts to protect his property from the flames closing in on homes threatened by the wind-driven Palisades Fire in Pacific Palisades, California, Jan. 7, 2025.

Flames close in on homes threatened by the wind-driven Palisades Fire in Pacific Palisades, California, Jan. 7, 2025.

An aircraft flies to drop fire retardant over the area of a wildfire burning near Pacific Palisades on the west side of Los Angeles during a weather driven windstorm, in Los Angeles on Jan. 7, 2025.

Flames are closing in on homes threatened by the wind-driven Palisades Fire in Pacific Palisades, California, Jan. 7, 2025.

A U.S. flag flies at half staff at a fire station amid smoke from a wildfire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of west Los Angele on Jan. 7, 2025.

Flames from the Palisades Fire burn a home on Jan. 7, 2025 in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles.

An aircraft flies to drop fire retardant over the area of a wildfire burning near Pacific Palisades on the west side of Los Angeles during a weather driven windstorm, in Los Angeles on Jan. 7, 2025.

A firefighting aircraft drops the fire retardant Phos-Chek as the Palisades Fire burns amid a powerful windstorm on Jan. 7, 2025 in Pacific Palisades, California.

Residents attempt to protect their property from the flames closing in on homes threatened by the wind-driven Palisades Fire in Pacific Palisades, California, on Jan. 7, 2025.

An aircraft flies to drop fire retardant over the area of a wildfire burning near Pacific Palisades on the west side of Los Angeles during a weather driven windstorm in Los Angeles on Jan. 7, 2025.

A firefighter sprays water as flames from the Palisades Fire burn a home on Jan. 7, 2025 in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles.

An aircraft drops fire retardant over the area of a wildfire burning near Pacific Palisades on the west side of Los Angeles during a weather driven windstorm, in Los Angeles on Jan. 7, 2025.

A fire fighter responds, as a wildfire breaks-out near Pacific Palisades on the west side of Los Angeles during a weather driven windstorm in Southern California, on Jan. 7, 2025.

A helicopter drops water around homes threatened by the wind-driven Palisades Fire in Pacific Palisades, California, on Jan. 7, 2025.

Flames from the Palisades Fire burn a home on Jan. 7, 2025. in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles.

A helicopter flies over homes threatened by the wind-driven Palisades Fire in Pacific Palisades, California, Jan. 7, 2025.

